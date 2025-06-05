Deported Guatemalan illegal alien flown back to U.S. after judge orders Trump admin to facilitate his return

Guatemalan migrants deported from the United States on a U.S. military plane walk down the runway at the Guatemalan Air Force Base in Guatemala City on January 30, 2025. (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

2:52 PM – Thursday, June 5, 2025

A Guatemalan national who was deported to Mexico by the Trump administration has been returned to the U.S. this week following a Biden-appointed judge’s orders.

The Guatemalan illegal immigrant, identified only as “O.C.G.,” was returned to the U.S. via a commercial flight, his lawyers confirmed. He was deported to the neighboring country in March, and it is unclear why he wasn’t deported to his native country of Guatemala.

In compliance with the court’s directive, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) arranged for O.C.G.’s return via a commercial flight.

Upon arrival in California, he was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and subsequently transferred to a detention facility in Arizona, according to KCRA-TV.

“We can now confirm that he is in ICE custody after arriving in California on a commercial flight and is being transported to a detention facility in Arizona,” said Trina Realmuto, a lawyer at the National Immigration Litigation Alliance, who represents him.

This follows a ruling by U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy of Boston on May 23rd, ordering the man’s return to the United States after the Justice Department (DOJ) acknowledged that its assertion—that he had explicitly stated he did not fear being sent back to Mexico—was based on incorrect information, the New York Post reported.

Murphy argued that O.C.G., the Guatemalan illegal alien in question, had been deported to Mexico earlier this year “without proper due process” and he ruled that the Trump administration must facilitate his return.

The liberal judge cited “fears of rape and being held ransom” for the illegal alien, as outlined in submissions from O.C.G.’s attorneys.

“In general, this case presents no special facts or legal circumstances, only the banal horror of a man being wrongfully loaded onto a bus and sent back to a country where he was allegedly just raped and kidnapped,” Murphy said earlier this month, noting that the removal process “lacked any semblance of due process.” “The return of O.C.G. poses a vanishingly small cost to make sure we can still claim to live up to that ideal,” Murphy continued in his order.

