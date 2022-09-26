Democrats Don’t Want Biden for 2024

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures during a campaign stop outside Johnstown Train Station.(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

UPDATED 11:30 AM PT – Monday, September 26, 2022

A new poll from ABC News-Washington Post shows that only 35% of Democrats want President Biden to run for a second term in 2024. This is compared to the 56% of democrats who want the party to choose a different nominee. Biden has yet to make a formal announcement, stating in an interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes” last week ““It’s much too early to make that kind of decision.” President Biden added that an official announcement would trigger multiple campaign reporting rules.

In an interview on Meet the press, former white house press secretary Jen Psaki noted democrats will lose if the mid-term is based off President Biden’s public vote.

Currently, only 39% of respondents approve of President Biden’s job performance, while 53% disapprove. Despite this deficit, 40% of respondents believe he accomplished a great deal as president, below the historical average of 43% since 1993.