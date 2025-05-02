Democrat Rep. Omar Tells Reporter To ‘F*** Off’ Over Questions Regarding Dems’ El Salvador Trips

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaks during a news conference calling for a ceasefire in Gaza outside the U.S. Capitol building on November 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:56 PM – Friday, May 2, 2025

Minnesota Democrat Representative Ilhan Omar recently cursed out a Daily Caller reporter who questioned her support over her party’s officials traveling to El Salvador in an effort to return Salvadoran illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whom the Department of Justice has deemed an “MS-13 gang member.”

In 2019, Omar called for the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), arguing that the agency has become militarized and unaccountable. The Democrat representative has also said that she believes the immigration system should not criminalize individuals seeking “a better life.”

“Do you think more of your Democratic colleagues should be traveling to El Salvador to advocate on behalf of [Kilmar] Abrego Garcia?” asked journalist Myles Morell on Thursday outside of the U.S. Capitol.

“I think you should f*** off,” Omar (D-Minn.) responded angrily.

Not expecting the sharp reply, Morell then responded, saying, “I’m sorry, what?” to which Omar reiterated “YOU SHOULD F*** Off.”

Immediately after, one of Omar’s staffers noticed that Morell was recording, placing a sheet of paper in front of the camera while announcing that the Democrat representative was not taking any questions.

“Today I tried to ask @Ilhan a question on behalf of The @DailyCaller News Foundation and she told me ‘F**K off’ Twice. That was very unprofessional of her. Our elected officials should not be acting this way,” Morell wrote in an X post after the incident along with the video footage.

Additionally, Omar responded to the clip after it began to gain traction online, writing, “I said what I said. You and all your miserable trolls can f— off.”

The hostile encounter follows after multiple Democrat officials have taken taxpayer-funded trips to El Salvador to push for Abrego Garcia’s release after the Trump administration ordered his deportation under the Alien Enemies Act, due to his ties to the gang MS-13, which was designated as a terrorist group in January.

Meanwhile, numerous online users took to social media to comment on Omar’s “abhorrent behavior,” with RedState writer commenting: “Going out on a limb to suggest that the mainstream press might care about this if this were a Republican repeatedly shouting obscenities at a reporter. Any thoughts from our stalwart journalistic class?”

“This is an unhinged response to an entirely fair question,” added Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross. “I think part of it is that Democrats are not used to being asked non-softball questions by Capitol Hill reporters.”

Additionally, a third social media user responded directly to Omar’s comment, writing: “You said what you said because you hate Americans and love illegals. Your goal is to tear this country down. You’re a miserable, hateful person and you’re not going to win.”

In May 2024, GOP Rep. Don Bacon introduced a resolution to censure Omar for describing Jewish students at Columbia University as “pro-genocide” in the context of the Israel-Hamas conflict. The comment was condemned by figures across the political spectrum, including fellow Democrats and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), as dangerous and inflammatory.

