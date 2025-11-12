Democrat Rep. Adelita Grijalva of Arizona sworn in to U.S. House

(L-R) U.S. Rep. Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ) poses for a photo with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) during a ceremonial swearing-in at the U.S. Capitol Building on November 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. Grijalva, who won a special election to replace her late father Rep. Raul Grijalva on September 23, was not seated as a member of Congress until today after Speaker Johnson delayed her swearing-in amid the government shutdown. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

4:17 PM – Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Fifty days after winning her district’s special election, Adelita Grijalva was sworn into Congress, filling a seat in the United States House of Representatives previously held by her late father.

Her swearing in took place following the lower chamber’s vote on a Senate-passed bill to reopen the government on Wednesday. The timing of her admission into Congress prompted outrage from Democrats as Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) would not swear in Grijalva (D-Ariz.) until the House returned to session.

The new representative has been frustrated with the delay, especially when it prevented her from performing any duties during the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

“I’ve really missed the opportunity to be able to help constituents that are here that need services. So, it’s been very difficult to sit it out while people come up to me and ask me for help,” she said.

Grijalva received a standing ovation from her Democrat colleagues at her swearing-in ceremony on the House floor.

Advertisement

Gijalva’s father, late Representative Raúl Grijalva, held the seat for 12 terms. He positioned himself as a leader on immigration policy and constantly showed his support for native American communities.

Johnson complimented Grijalva’s father, whom he had worked with.

“I just told her on the way in that she fills her father’s shoes, or she is going to try, no one can. He was giant around here, served a long time, served his state very well. I served under him on the Natural Resources Committee for a while, admired the way he did the work, he was tenacious. So, she has a proud family legacy, and we’re delighted to have her here,” Johnson said.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!