Democrat Mikie Sherrill wins N.J. governor race

(L) New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate, U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ), speaks to the media on November 4, 2025 in Montclair, New Jersey. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images) /(R) Jack Ciattarelli, Republican candidate for Governor of New Jersey, shakes hands with a police officer. (Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

6:38 PM – Tuesday, November 4, 2025

After a high-stakes governor’s race in New Jersey, Democrat Mikie Sherrill has defeated Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli.

On Tuesday, New Jersey voters went to the polls. With 69% of the vote counted, Sherrill was leading Ciattarelli 57.2% to 42.2%, when the Associated Press called the race.

Sherrill was strongly backed by Democrats, including Governors Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.), Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.), and Wes Moore (D-Md.), in addition to former President Barack Obama.

“Mikie’s integrity, grit, and commitment to service are what we need right now in our leaders. Mikie Sherrill is the right choice for your next governor,” Obama said in an advertisement endorsing her.

Ciatarelli had the support of President Donald Trump, as the U.S. Commander-in-Chief endorsed him back in May this year on a Truth Social post.

Advertisement

“Jack Ciattarelli is a terrific America First Candidate running to be the next Governor of a State that I love, NEW JERSEY!” “Jack, who after getting to know and understand MAGA, has gone ALL IN, and is now 100% (PLUS!). He is strongly supported by the most Highly Respected Leaders in New Jersey and, as your next Governor, Jack Ciattarelli will work closely with me and the Trump Administration to advance our America First Agenda. Jack will fight tirelessly to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Restore our Economic Power, Help Secure our now VERY Secure (Record Setting!) Southern Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, Protect our Great Military/Vets, Advance American Energy DOMINANCE by helping to keep the price of Gasoline, Oil, and all forms of Energy VERY LOW (CHEAP!), and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment, which has not been attacked, amended, or changed while I was President. Also, Jack is the Republican Candidate who is best positioned to STAND TALL against the Radical Left Democrats and, most importantly, ensure a Big Victory in this Very Important Gubernatorial Election, an Election that is being closely watched by the entire World because, we are ending WOKE, and all of the other NONSENSE that goes along with it, AND NOBODY WANTS TO SEE IT COME BACK!” “Jack Ciattarelli is a WINNER, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement – HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, ELECT JACK CIATTARELLI!” the president concluded.

This election marked Jack Ciattarelli’s third run for New Jersey governor. The former state legislator first sought the office in 2017, falling short in the Republican primary to Kim Guadagno. He then returned in 2021, narrowly losing the general election in a race that proved far closer than many had expected.

For Sherrill, this was her first gubernatorial bid. She has represented New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2019.

Ciattarelli’s top priorities included lowering taxes and pushing affordability, combating crime and furthering public safety, education and school choice, in addition to natural energy and housing.

Ciattarelli has called the state’s affordable-housing mandate, the requirement that each municipality provide a “fair share” of affordable units, something he would reverse or significantly reform. He has argued that New Jersey faces both a housing shortage and a problem of “over-development” in certain suburban areas — pointing out that his former hometown was forced into high-density apartment builds despite lacking major transit or an employment base.

On the flip side, Sherrill has emphasized “affordability and the cost of living,” green energy and “clean” infrastructure, childcare and workforce development, and progressive healthcare reform and consumer protection. She supports investments in renewable energy and updating infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, and energy grids, to be “environmentally friendly.”

Overall, the main difference between the candidates is that Ciattarelli favors tough-on-crime policies, supports natural gas and nuclear energy, and advocates for broad tax cuts, while Sherrill emphasizes investment in renewable energy and prioritizing social programs over expanded law enforcement.

The New Jersey governor race was one to watch, as every election from 1989 to 2017, its voters consistently elected a governor from the opposite political party of the sitting president. That trend was broken in 2021 when Joe Biden was president.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!