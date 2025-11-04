Democrat Jay Jones wins Virginia attorney general’s race

(L) Jay Jones. (Photo via: jayjones.com) / (R) incumbent Attorney General Jason Miyares. (Photo via: naag.org)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores and Brooke Mallory

8:25 PM – Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Former state delegate Jay Jones, the Democrat candidate, has defeated GOP incumbent Attorney General Jason Miyares in the race for Virginia’s top legal office.

The contest was fiercely competitive, with Miyares leading in the polls in the weeks ahead of the election. As recently as October 31st, he had a 75% chance of winning re-election.

Jones’ win comes amid scrutiny over text messages he sent in 2022 that were recently leaked. The texts, dating back to 2022, appeared to show Jones referring to Gilbert in extremely threatening terms, at one point writing that the Republican leader should get “two bullets to the head.”

In the messages, Jones also openly expressed his desire to harm then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert, stating that if he had two bullets and could shoot either Gilbert, Adolf Hitler, or Pol Pot, he would choose to shoot Gilbert. He also remarked, “If those guys die before me I will go to their funerals to piss on their graves.”

Additionally, Jones made highly offensive comments about Gilbert’s family, suggesting that only through personal loss would Gilbert change his political views — describing Gilbert and his wife as an “evil” couple “breeding little fascists.”

Republican Delegate Carrie Coyner, who reportedly received the messages, confirmed their authenticity and said they “reflect a shocking lack of judgment.”

“Three people, two bullets,” Jones wrote in a text to Coyner about Gilbert. “Gilbert, hitler, and pol pot,” Jones wrote. “Gilbert gets two bullets to the head.” “Spoiler: put Gilbert in the crew with the two worst people you know and he receives both bullets every time,” Jones told Coyner.

Coyner also noted that Jones had suggested that if more police officers are murdered — they might reconsider “shooting people.” These messages resurfaced during the campaign and were raised in debates between Jones and Miyares.

Nonetheless, Jones still came out on top. At the time of this reporting, with 95% of the votes counted, the Associated Press has announced that Jones won with 52.9% of the vote while Miyares had 46.7% of the vote.

