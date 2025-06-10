Dem Sen. Fetterman slams Democrat Party for failing to condemn rioting and looting in L.A.

(Background) Rioters holding Burkina Faso flag stand on top of a charred vehicle during a protest following federal immigration operations, in the Compton neighborhood of Los Angeles, California on June 7, 2025. (RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) U.S Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) speaks during a hearing. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:31 PM – Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Pennsylvania Democrat Senator John Fetterman recently slammed his own political party for refusing to condemn the violent riots plaguing Los Angeles in a candid X post — which garnered over seven million views.

Fetterman (D-Pa.) shared a photo of multiple cars that had been lit on fire, along with an unidentified man waving a Mexican flag while standing on top of one of the vandalized vehicles.

“I unapologetically stand for free speech, peaceful demonstrations, and immigration–but this is not that. This is anarchy and true chaos. My party loses the moral high ground when we refuse to condemn setting cars on fire, destroying buildings, and assaulting law enforcement,” he wrote. Advertisement

Fetterman’s comment is in reference to the violent riots plaguing Los Angeles, which first began on Saturday and raged on throughout the week.

Rioters were seen lighting vehicles on fire, looting stores, and throwing rocks at police vehicles, leading President Donald Trump to federalize the National Guard. President Trump has also indicated that he is considering invoking the Insurrection Act in order to deploy the U.S. military to quell the unrest.

After Fetterman reacted to the riots on social media, Elon Musk issued his approval of Fetterman’s X post, responding with an American flag emoji.

Deputy White House chief of staff and Cabinet secretary Taylor Budowich also issued a response to Fetterman’s post, adding: “This is a wake up call for many Democrats: there is no room for you in the party of @GavinNewsom and @KamalaHarris. Their self-obsessed pursuits of power are blind to you and your concerns. They defend chaos, reject biology, and are unbothered by the invasion of our nation.”

Despite Fetterman’s calls for Democrats to condemn the violence and destruction of local businesses, left-leaning social media users quickly responded with criticisms of their own, with one user referring to the riots as a “disturbance smaller than the last Lakers’ victory parade.”

“Resign. Your mental health issues concern us all and we support you in your fight. But this is not that. This is you being manipulated into thinking a disturbance smaller than the last Lakers’ victory parade was ‘anarchy.’ Resign and focus on regaining yourself,” wrote liberal commentator Keith Olbermann.

“Your party condemned those actions multiple times over the past several days. You could spend your time accomplishing something, anything, instead of spending your time desperately trying to find ways to criticize your party,” another user added.

