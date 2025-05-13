Dem Rep. Thanedar Moves To Force House Vote On Trump Impeachment, Colleagues Express Frustration

U.S. representative from Michigan’s 13th congressional district since 2023 – Shri Thanedar. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:16 PM – Tuesday, May 13, 2025

A 70-year-old House Democrat, who was born in Chikodi, India, has moved a chamber-wide vote to impeach 47th President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, Representative Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.) introduced his impeachment resolution as privileged — meaning that leaders have two days of the House in session to take up the legislation.

House Republican leaders could move to table the motion, which is a procedural vote designed to kill a piece of legislation without requiring lawmakers to vote on it.

However, an impeachment vote would undoubtedly place vulnerable House Democrats in a difficult position.

Democrats have failed to rally behind a compelling narrative since the 2024 election, and such a vote might be politically risky for their most vulnerable members — as they attempt to reclaim the House majority in 2026.

Meanwhile, no Republican member is expected to support a Trump impeachment. Therefore, Thanedar’s proposal is unlikely to succeed — prompting other Democrats to question why the India-born representative is “wasting his time.” Some party members have also expressed frustration over the timing and lack of coordination with Democrat leadership, according to Axios.

“This is the dumbest f***ing thing. Utterly selfish behavior,” stated another House Democrat, who spoke to Axios on the condition of anonymity.

Nonetheless, Thanedar expressed his own personal views on the matter, despite major criticism from his own party.

“Donald Trump has unlawfully conducted himself, bringing shame to the presidency and the people of the United States,” Thanedar stated as he deemed his resolution privileged. The left-wing representative also went on to condemn the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), referring to it as a “flagrantly unconstitutional creation.”

In late April, the Democrat introduced seven articles of impeachment against Trump. They include allegations of “obstructing justice, dictatorship, bribery and corruption, and misuse of trade power,” among others.

Four Democrat co-sponsors who were originally named on the legislation said they were erroneously added before removing themselves, according to Politico.

Thanedar’s petition also comes after far-left Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) similarly threatened to bring impeachment charges against Trump. However, Green was eventually removed from Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress — after continuously interrupting the speech.

In addition, according to multiple reports, Thanedar has been under fire since 2010, after it surfaced that his former pharmaceutical company left at least 173 dogs and monkeys carelessly abandoned, without food or water, as the company filed for bankruptcy in the same year.

