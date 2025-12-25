Delaware State Trooper killed at DMV identified, remembered as a hero

Corporal Grade One Matthew T. “Ty” Snook

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

3:00 PM – Thursday, December 25, 2025

The identity of the Delaware State trooper who was killed in the line of duty has been revealed.

On Tuesday, Cpl. Matthew T. “Ty” Snook was fatally shot while working an overtime assignment at the Karen L. Johnson Division of Motor Vehicles (DMW) in Wilmington, Washington.

The 10-year veteran of the Delaware State Police was sitting at a reception desk when the assassin opened fire. Despite being shot once, Snook was able to push another DMV employee out of harm’s way before being shot by gunfire for a second time.

Multiple police agencies responded to the active shooter alert where a New Castle County police officer “confronted the suspect and shot him.”

After the shooter situation was no longer active, Snook was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Superintendent of Delaware State Police, Col. William Crotty, held a press briefing on Tuesday to talk about Snook who was described as dependable, professional and committed trooper.

“We lost a brother, a son, best friend, a coach, a husband and a father,” Col. Crotty, said. “Our trooper loved his community. He served with honor and integrity, and his life was cut short by senseless violence.” “His last actions were that of a hero – a hero who saved lives today while sacrificing his own,” he added.

The 34-year-old first began his law enforcement career in 2025, joining the Delaware State Police as part of its 88th Recruit Class.

Snook is survived by his wife and their one-year-old daughter.

