Delaware: Police respond to reports of active shooter at Wilmington DMV, suspect now in custody

Law enforcement officers stand outside the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on June 04, 2024, in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

12:46 PM – Tuesday, December 23, 2025

After receiving reports of an active shooter, Delaware State Police responded to the Wilmington Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) near New Castle.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at a DMV in Wilmington, on Hessler Boulevard in the Wilmington-New Castle area. The location is near Route 13, just south of I-495, in a commercial area with nearby stores like Lowe’s and Dollar Tree.

Hessler Boulevard was swarmed with dozens of police and first responder vehicles responding to the call. Police officers in tactical gear could also be spotted walking toward the establishment.

The local police force posted a warning about the situation to X in the afternoon.

“Active Shooter at the DMV on Hessler Boulevard in Wilmington,” it said. “Please avoid the area and updates to follow.” About 20 minutes later, however, the department posted another update as well, stating: “There is no longer an active shooter and one suspect is in custody.”

The Wilmington DMV has since been closed. Those in need of motor vehicle services in the area are being directed to the location in Delaware City, about 12 miles away, according to the state’s website.

Officials have not yet released the suspect’s identity, name, age, or any other personal details. Authorities are still warning people to stay clear of the area, promising more updates to follow.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!