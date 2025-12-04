Delaware: Chilling ‘Martyrdom’ note found on Pakistani immigrant student arrested in ‘mass shooting plot’

University Student Luqmaan Khan and his possessions. (Photos: New Castle County Police)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins and Brooke Mallory

1:44 PM – Thursday, December 4, 2025

The New Castle County Police Department (NCCPD) publicly announced the arrest of 25-year-old Pakistani immigrant student Luqmaan Khan this week, amid the discovery of weapons, ammunition, body armor, and a “chilling” manifesto.

Khan was born in Pakistan and later immigrated to the United States, being naturalized as an American citizen, where he has resided primarily in Wilmington, Delaware, for most of his life.

In late November, the 25-year-old college student was arrested with a plethora of weapons, ammunition, bullet proof armor, and a written manifesto, in relation to plans of a mass shooting on the school’s campus — with the goal being to “kill all.”

Khan’s arrest was announced on Tuesday.

“Officers developed probable cause to order Khan out of [his] vehicle, and he refused to comply. Subsequently, Khan resisted arrest and was taken into custody by the officers. During their investigation, Officers discovered the following items in his vehicle: a loaded Glock .357 handgun, a Micro Conversion Kit for a Glock handgun, four loaded 27-round extended magazines, a ballistic hard plate (body armor), and binoculars, a Laptop, and composition notebook,” police stated. Advertisement

The Pakistani immigrant and University of Delaware student had a run-in with police just before midnight on November 24th.

At approximately 11:47 p.m., B-Squad patrol officers were conducting a routine property check in Canby Park West when they noticed a white Toyota Tacoma in the parkland after hours. The officers initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver and sole occupant, Khan. According to court documents, Khan appeared “visibly nervous” once police pulled up. The student avoided eye contact and did not comply with the officer commands, initiating a search of his vehicle.

A subsequent search of Khan’s 2007 Toyota Tacoma uncovered a backpack containing a handgun that had been modified to fire at a rate of approximately 1,200 rounds per minute. Additional firearms were later recovered from the defendant’s residence as well.

Inside the vehicle, officers found extended magazines, body armor, and a disturbing notebook. According to the FBI criminal complaint, the notebook specifically targeted a member of the University of Delaware Police Department and contained the phrase “battle efficiency: kill all – martyrdom.”

References to Islam and martyrdom appeared repeatedly throughout the writings. The notebook further included a detailed map of the campus, annotated with potential entry and exit points and notes on patrol schedules and times of day.

During a police interview, Khan declared that becoming a martyr was “one of the greatest things you can do.” He was booked on multiple felony weapon charges, including “Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon” and “Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine.”

His charges include:

One Felony Count of Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine

One Felony Count of Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

One Misdemeanor Count of Resisting Arrest

One Misdemeanor Count of Failure to have Insurance in Possession

One Misdemeanor Count of Presence in the Parks after Dark

One Violation of Expired Tags

One Violation of Failure to have a License in Possession

Following the announcement, Interim University of Delaware President Laura Carlson sent a letter to the community reassuring that there are no known or immediate threats against the school.

“This is frightening to all of us,” Carlson added.

Khan was arraigned and held in lieu of $107,200 cash bail before being transferred to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to face additional federal charges.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!