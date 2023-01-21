Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) walks through the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol on December 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) has introduced her first bill of 2023 titled the Defund Planned Parenthood Act.

The bill filed by the Republican would place a one-year moratorium on federal funds for Planned Parenthood, and reallocate those funds towards “Federally Qualified Health Centers.”

“Instead of funding Planned Parenthood, my bill will redirect this funding to community health centers that focus on healthy women, not killing babies,” she said.

Planned Parenthood had argued in the past that defunding the organization would essentially block easily accessible health care services for patients across the nation who depend on the public funds.

“The nation’s largest abortion provider has no business receiving taxpayer dollars. Planned Parenthood claims these funds go to healthcare for women, but last year,” she went on. “Planned Parenthood performed a record number of abortions while also reducing the number of well-woman exams and breast cancer screenings it performed.”

The unveiling of the bill took place on the same day as the 50th March for Life rally was happening in Washington D.C.

“We need to protect the sanctity of life in this country. To all those marching at the March For Life, let’s rally behind this bill and get it done!” she said.

In 2022, federal funding towards Planned Parenthood facilities had been over $633 million.