Declassified CIA Documents Claim The Bible’s ‘Ark Of The Covenant’ Was Verified Through ‘Remote Viewing’

Tourists stand on October 16, 2014 at the Mount of Olives, next to a model of the Ark of the Covenant. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:48 PM – Thursday, March 27, 2025

According to a recently rediscovered declassified document, the CIA claimed to have utilized remote viewing, often known as extrasensory perception or ESP, to affirm the existence of the Bible’s Ark of the Covenant.

The Ark of the Covenant is a sacred, gold-covered wooden chest described in the Old Testament of the Bible as containing the Ten Commandments and other items, serving as a symbol of God’s presence and covenant with the Israelites.

Jeremiah 3:16 states “And it shall come to pass, when ye be multiplied and increased in the land, in those days, saith the LORD, they shall say no more, The ark of the covenant of the LORD: neither shall it come to mind: neither shall they remember it; neither shall they visit it; neither shall that be done any more.”

The documents noted that the enigmatic and sacred treasure is allegedly protected by “entities” with an “unknown” power — though it doesn’t go into much more detail other than that in relation to the “guardians” of it.

One such example of a CIA remote viewing subject is Paul H. Smith. Although he is now retired, Smith was a Major in the U.S. Army who served for seven years in the U.S. government’s remote viewing program at Fort Meade.

“For seven years, Smith took part in a congressionally-funded program focused on training officers in “remote viewing,” or a paranormal skill that supposedly allows a person to see a target despite the restrictions of space or time… And though the program was shut down in the mid-1990s after 20 years, stories of it and other allegedly paranormal military activities are at the heart of the George Clooney movie “The Men Who Stare at Goats,” and the Jon Ronson book upon which it was based,” ABC News reported in 2009.

Smith explained that the program trained roughly 25 remote viewers over the course of 20 years after being launched by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in 1972. The program was later transferred to the Defense Intelligence Agency. Smith and the other program participants were chosen since they excelled in the fine arts, music, and other “right-brained” pursuits, in addition to the analytical, left-brain abilities that most military commanders are required to have.

According to a document that was declassified on August 8th, 2000, which has only recently been “making the rounds” on social media, remote viewer #32 was assigned to identify a target during a remote viewing session on December 5th, 1988 — which allegedly turned out to be the legendary Ark of the Covenant, the CIA claims.

Logistically, the target is written down on paper and placed in an envelope when a remote viewer is instructed to look for it. According to retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Joe McMoneagle, the remote viewer is led through the procedure by someone else and is unaware of what is written.

“Information collected under this protocol is the only information that can be identified as remote viewing,” McMoneagle said.

However, the exercise chronicled in the disclosed document does not persuade McMoneagle, also known as remote viewer #1, who was the first to perform the psychic phenomena experiments for the CIA.

The document states that in the vision of remote viewer #32, the object, which they did not know was the Ark, was described as being “protected by entities” in a secret Middle Eastern location.

“Target is a container. This container has another container inside of it. The target is fashioned of wood, gold and silver… similar in shape to a coffin and is decorated with seraphim,” they relayed, according to the files. “Visuals of surrounding buildings indicated the presence of Mosque domes,” they said, noting that Arabic-speaking men, dressed in all white, populated the area. “The target is hidden — underground, dark and wet were all aspects of the location of the target,” they continued. “The purpose of the target is to bring a people together. It has something to do with ceremony, memory, homage, the resurrection. There is an aspect of spirituality, information, lessons and the historical knowledge far beyond what we now know.”

Then, remote viewer #32 discussed the more enigmatic elements of their observations.

“The target is protected by entities and can only be opened by those who are authorized to do so — this container will not/cannot be opened until the time is deemed correct. Once it is time to open the container — the mechanics of the lock system will be found to be fairly simple,” they continued, before adding a warning. “Individuals opening the container by prying or striking are destroyed by the container’s protectors through the use of a power unknown to us.”

Additionally, the channeler explained what they believed to be a devotional feature of the item.

“The purpose of the target is to bring people together. It has something to do with ceremony, memory, homage, the resurrection. There is an aspect of spirituality, information, lessons and historical knowledge far beyond what we now know,” they stated.

McGoneagle, an admitted skeptic of the Ark of the Covenant, continued — expressing that he does not believe that this remote viewing is worth the paper it’s written on.

“Using remote viewing against any target for which ground truth does not exist or is impossible to obtain… is a waste of time and resources,” McGoneagle told The New York Post. “If someone claims that remote viewing proves the existence of something, such as the Ark of the Covenant, they must produce the Ark to substantiate their claim.”

Skeptical social media users chimed in to express their thoughts on the resurfaced CIA report.

“The CIA didn’t find the Ark of the Covenant in Ethiopia with the BS ‘science’ of remote viewing. Ethiopian Orthodox have told us that it’s at St. Mary of Zion in Aksum. BTW, Ethiopia’s been an unconquered Christian nation for 2000 years, since Philip met the eunuch in Acts 8,” said one user on X. “The psychic revealed nothing that wasn’t already theorized or known by historians or religious scholars. It is simply a ‘nothing burger,'” said another user.

You can read the documents here.

