Deadly Iranian missile strike hits central Israel: 2 killed, 20+ injured

Fire and smoke rise from a building, reportedly hit by a missile fired from Iran, in central Tel Aviv on June 13, 2025. Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel in a counter-strike in the evening on June 13, after an unprecedented onslaught hammered the Islamic republic’s top military brass and targeted its nuclear facilities and bases. (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

10:05 PM – Friday, June 13, 2025

At least two people were killed on Friday in direct missile strikes launched by Iran against Israel.

The first fatality was a woman who succumbed to her injuries at Beilinson Hospital, located in Petah Tikva, after being critically wounded in the attack.

The second victim was killed when a missile struck residential buildings in the city of Rishon Lezion, located in central Israel. Emergency services responded to the scene, where multiple injuries were also reported.

Authorities are continuing to assess the damage as rescue efforts remain ongoing.

According to a statement from Sheba Medical Center, at least 43 individuals have been treated for injuries related to the attacks. Of those, 23 have since been released.

In Iran, state media has reported that the death toll has reached 18 individuals.

“So far, as a result of this brutal aggression, 18 individuals have attained martyrdom and 35 of our fellow citizens have been injured,” state news agency Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) stated. This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

