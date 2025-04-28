DEA Raids Colorado Underground Nightclub Linked To MS-13 And Tren De Aragua, Arrests Over 100 Illegal Immigrants

A logo reading DEA Special Agent is pictured in the Office of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on May 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:54 AM – Monday, April 28, 2025

Intense footage captured the moment hundreds of DEA agents raided a Colorado nightclub over the weekend, detaining over 100 illegal immigrants in an early morning raid.

Over 300 law enforcement officers from federal and local agencies were involved in the operation, confiscating drugs and weapons from the underground nightclub Sunday morning in Colorado Springs.

In total, 114 illegal migrants were detained in the raid on the underground club, which was inhabited by members of the MS-13 criminal organization, according to authorities.

Federal officers were shown breaking a large front window of an unbranded building as people were fleeing.

Additional armed federal agents can be seen stopping people trying to escape.

“This is the police with a search warrant demanding entry. Exit the front door one at a time with nothing in your hands, held high above your head,” agents can be heard telling patrons outside the building, followed by instructions in Spanish.

According to a DEA spokesman, over a dozen active-duty service members went undercover as security guards or nightclub patrons during the raid.

“What was happening inside was significant drug trafficking, prostitution, crimes of violence. We seized a number of guns in there. We had active-duty service members who were running security at the club and involved in some of these crimes,” DEA Rocky Mountain Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan C. Pullen said during a news conference Sunday morning.

DEA agents also claimed they found cocaine and pink cocaine, which is also known as “tusi,” Pullen went on.

Attorney General Pam Bondi also stated that two people were arrested on outstanding warrants during the raid.

President “Trump’s directive to make America safe again is achieving results!” she wrote on X. “200 people were inside – at least 114 in the U.S. illegally,” the DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division said on X.

