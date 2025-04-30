David Horowitz, Conservative Commentator And Author, Dies At 86

David Horowitz (L) and Dr. Halleh Seddighzadeh at ‘LA World Affairs Council Presents: Mid-East Mess’ panel during Politicon at Pasadena Convention Center on July 29, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Politicon)

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:38 AM – Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Conservative commentator and writer David Horowitz has died at the age of 86, according to the David Horowitz Freedom Center, a conservative think tank that he founded.

On Tuesday, the conservative activist lost his long standing battle with cancer, the center posted on X.

“On behalf of the David Horowitz Freedom Center, we are very saddened to announce the passing of the Center’s founder, David Horowitz,” the center said.

For more than 40 years, Horowitz was a strong advocate for conservatives, founding the center in 1988, among his accolades in politics.

The center’s post also included a six minute video detailing his life.

The writer’s son, Benjamin Horowitz, who is a co-founder of the venture capitalist firm Andreessen Horowitz, shared on social media highlights of his career as well, including books that he wrote and his endorsement of President Donald Trump.

Last year, the son met Trump and told the 47th president about his father.

“President Trump’s face immediately lit up and he insisted that Benjamin get David on the phone immediately,” the obituary reads. “Hospitalized and weak, David was still delighted to speak with the President.”

Horowitz is a former Marxist and was born in Queens, New York. He earned a Bachelor of Arts (BA) from Columbia University and a Master’s from the University of California, Berkeley.

The conservative activist is survived by his wife, April Sullivan, sons Benjamin and Jonathan, and one daughter Anne. His other daughter, Sarah Rose, died in 2008.

“In the end, David helped countless people and expended every fiber of his being pushing society towards freedom,” the obituary reads. “He may not have saved the world, but he most certainly made it a better place — especially for us. He was our super hero and we will love him forever.”

