David Hogg Pushes Back Against Move To Oust Him From DNC Vice Chair Role

OAN Staff James Meyers

12:22 PM – Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Vice Chair David Hogg has criticized the Credentials Committee’s decision to escalate a challenge to his position, calling it a misguided move amid ongoing internal party tensions.

“While this vote was based on how the DNC conducted its officers’ elections, which I had nothing to do with, it is also impossible to ignore the broader context of my work to reform the party which loomed large over this vote,” Hogg said on Monday.

He went to to say that the Democrat Party is “asleep at the wheel,” and claimed that the United States is currently in a state of “crisis.”

“I ran to be DNC Vice Chair to help make the Democratic Party better, not to defend an indefensible status quo that has caused voters in almost every demographic group to move away from us. The DNC has pledged to remove me, and this vote has provided an avenue to fast-track that effort,” Hogg stated.

This comes after Kalyn Free, a Democrat Party activist, submitted a complaint after the DNC’s February 1st officer elections, in which Malcolm Kenyatta and Hogg were both elected vice chairs. Free claimed in her complaint that the DNC’s method violated the charter’s provision and procedures and “discriminated against three women of color candidates.”

“I am disappointed to learn that before I became Chair, there was a procedural error in the February Vice Chair elections. The Credentials Committee has issued their recommendation, and I trust that the DNC Members will carefully review the Committee’s resolution and resolve this matter fairly,” DNC Chairman Ken Martin said in a statement following the credentials vote.

On Monday, the Credentials Committee found that the February 1st election violated parliamentary procedure and then voted to recommend that the DNC have a new election for the two vice-chair roles that are currently held by Hogg and Kenyatta.

As a result, the entire DNC now has an opportunity to vote, and if approved, it means that they will hold a re-election.

According to the DNC, one of the vice-chair positions could be filled by a male and the other could be potentially a female.

If the DNC decides to go through with another vote, only the candidates who were eligible for the third ballot during the February 1st election would be eligible, which includes Kenyatta, Hogg, Free, Jeanna Repass and Shasti Conrad.

The lawsuit also comes before Hogg pledged to donate $20 million through his political action committee, Leaders We Deserve, to challenge older Democrats in liberal districts.

Nevertheless, Hogg is calling the DNC’s vote an expedited plan to remove him as vice chair.

However, DNC officials are claiming that the procedural vote is not meant to attack Hogg anyway personally.

“This is not about David Hogg, despite what he’s saying. It is gender balance…. It’s in the rules that the officers need to be balanced between men and women. The full DNC now gets to vote again. If they like what Hogg is doing then that’s great, and he’ll be re-elected. It was disingenuous to not reveal his intentions the first time before they voted. While it has nothing to do with him, it’s an elected position so now we’ll find out if the party supports it or not, which they very well may,” a former DNC official told Fox News Digital.

Another DNC official said in a statement that “either Hogg is wrong and misled members or they think he’s doing the right thing. Either way, it’ll be settled. And he can’t complain. A re-vote is not forcing him out, there are other ways to do that if they chose to,” according to Fox News Digital.

Kenyatta has also said in multiple social media posts that “any reporter covering this as party retribution against David is full of s—. It is unfortunate as I believe we both won fairly & there is no charge that we acted improperly.”

