David DePape pleads not-guilty

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 11:38 PM PT – Wednesday, December 28, 2022

The attacker of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, David DePape, has pleaded not guilty to federal kidnapping and assault charges.

Lead prosecutors in the San Francisco Superior Court have charged DePape with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

The 42-year-old waived his right to a trial within 60 days, in connection to the October home-invasion in which he allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

“I’m not going to surrender. I am here to fight. If you stop me from going after people, you will take the punishment instead.” Depape had told the 82-year-old after Capitol police arrived.

Paul Pelosi’s attack was a direct result of the Canadian assailant’s mission to rid the “evil in Washington.” The attack had been intended for Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), however, the Democrat was not home at the time. According to DePape, he had targeted the Democrat because she was second in line to the presidency.

Following the attack, Nancy Pelosi had written a letter to fellow congressional members about the incident.

“Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop,” Pelosi wrote.

DePape is set to appear in court again on February 23rd.