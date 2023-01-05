Damar Hamlin showing improvement

Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills gestures towards the crowd during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 12:32 PM PT – Thursday, January 5, 2023

The Buffalo Bills has announced that Damar Hamlin appeared to be showing “remarkable improvement” on Thursday.

A statement released by the Buffalo Bills had provided an update on Hamlin’s status who is still at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin had suffered a cardiac arrest following a tackle that he made on Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins on Monday Night Football. Following the collision between the two players, Hamlin had stood up only to collapse back on the field.

The team’s medical staff and paramedics on hand had to restart his heart with a defibrillator and performed nearly 10 minutes of CPR on him before he was loaded into an ambulance on the field and transported to the hospital.

According to the team, the physicians caring for the 24-year-old safety had said that Hamlin is making “remarkable progress.”

Hamlin’s teammate Kaiir Elam tweeted out that he had woken up and has already shown signs of progress.

Although Hamlin has not verbally spoken yet, reports say that he has been communicating through writing with the people around him. The Bills safety had even inquired about the Monday night game and asked who had won said Dr. Timothy Pitts., the football player’s physician.

“We are in the situation where we wanted to allow him to gradually wake up as the rest of his body was healing and last night, he was able to emerge and follow commands and even ask who had won the game,” Pitts said. “When he asked, ‘did we win?,’ the answer is, yes, you know, Damar, you won. You’ve won the game of life and that’s probably the important thing out of this.”

Hospital officials gave credit to the Bills Medical Staff and their quick emergency response “that allowed for a very immediate resuscitation on the field.”

Tests are reportedly still ongoing to determine the cause of the cardiac arrest according to hospital officials.

“The answer to that is that that workup is ongoing. We do not have definitive answers as to the etiology of the arrest, and tests will continues to progress,” said Dr. William Knight, lead physician and professor of Emergency Medicine at UC Health.

The Buffalo Bills received a zoom call from Hamlin’s father, Mario Hamlin on Wednesday who provided an update to the team. The call was reportedly “emotional” and helped “calm” the team before their first practice since the incident that was set to take place on Thursday.

Hospital officials are providing constant updates about Damar’s condition to his family and the team.