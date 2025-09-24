Dallas Police reveal accused shooter’s ‘anti-ICE’ messages at press conference

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, Mayor of Dallas Eric Johnson and Dallas Chief of Police Daniel Comeaux speak during a press conference following a shooting at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in Dallas, Texas, on September 24, 2025. (Photo by ARIC BECKER/AFP via Getty Images)

10:45 AM – Wednesday, September 24, 2025

State and U.S. federal authorities in Dallas, Texas, gave an update on the ongoing investigation into the Dallas Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility shooting that occurred on Wednesday.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson opened the conference on Wednesday morning by asking everyone to join him in “praying for the families of the folks who lost their lives.”

As of 10:33 p.m. PT, those killed in the shooting include the gunman, from a self-inflicted gunshot, and two of the three victims, both detainees. The third victim, also a detainee, remains hospitalized and in critical condition.

“It’s a scary time,” Johnson said, while praising law enforcement who responded to the scene. “Let’s be patient, let’s be calm.” “I can confirm at this time that the FBI is investigating this incident as an act of targeted violence,” stated Special Agent in Charge Joseph Rothrock — FBI Dallas. “It is unfortunately just the most recent example we’ve see of targeted violence, to include here in North Texas, where back on July fourth, we saw a coordinated attack carried out against an immigration detention center in Alvarado, Texas.”

The July incident referenced by the FBI agent involved 10 suspects who were charged with attempted murder following a shooting at the Prairieland Detention Facility. One officer was shot in the incident, but he later recovered.

“What I can also share with you is that early evidence that we’ve seen from rounds that we found near the suspected shooter contain messages that are anti-ICE in nature,” Rothrock said.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted a photo of unspent bullet casings found at the scene, which were engraved with the phrase “ANTI-ICE.”

“While we’re not releasing identities of any victims at this time, what I can for you is no members of law enforcement were hurt during this attack,” Rothrock concluded, asking the public to report any information pertinent to the incident to the FBI.

Acting Director of the Dallas ICE Office Joshua Johnson lamented that this press conference was the second time he has had to address a shooting at one of his facilities. He noted that the key takeaway is “the rhetoric has to stop.”

“There are people out there who are seeing what is being placed online, and they’re coming and they’re doing acts of violence against ICE employees,” Johnson said, emphasizing that the violence has to stop, and that “people are losing their lives.”

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was the last speaker at the conference.

“This needs to stop. Violence is wrong. Politically motivated violence is wrong. It was two weeks ago today that we saw a political assassination in Utah that tore the heart out of much of this country,” Cruz said, referencing the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The GOP Congressman continued: “This is the third shooting in Texas directed at ICE or CBP (U.S. Customs and Border Patrol). This must stop. To every politician who is using rhetoric demonizing ICE and demonizing CBP, stop. To every politician demanding that ICE agents be doxed, and calling for people to go after their families, stop. This has very real consequences.” “We should come together. If we want to have a debate about immigration policies, we can do so in the halls of Congress without demonizing each other, and especially without demonizing the men and women who every day put on a badge and go risk their lives to keep us safe,” Cruz declared. “We should not be putting language out there that inspires madmen to commit evil crimes.”

Cruz concluded by calling for “decency across the political aisle.”

Rothrock then asked the press to respect the ongoing investigation, explaining that victims’ loved ones must be notified before publicly identifying them. He also vowed that more information would come out at a later time.

