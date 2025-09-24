Dallas ICE facility shooting: Suspect identified as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn

Joshua Jahn – Collin County Jail (2015)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf and Brooke Mallory

5:24 PM – Wednesday, September 24, 2025

A Law enforcement official has identified the now-deceased gunman who opened fire at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas, Texas, as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn.

The official reached out to AP News, but noted that he (or she) could “not publicly disclose [anymore] details of the investigation,” speaking to “The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.”

Jahn, 29, who police say carried out the attack on Wednesday, had inscribed the message “anti-ICE” on one of the unspent shell casings, suggesting opposition to the immigration agency and the Trump administration.

The suspect, armed with a rifle, climbed onto a nearby rooftop and began shooting at a bus full of illegals being escorted by federal agents into the immigration facility, authorities stated.

He killed one detainee and wounded two others before fatally shooting himself. No law enforcement officers were injured in the attack.

Officials initially reported that two detainees had been killed, but later corrected the number to one.

Despite the fact that the Dallas ICE facility gunman failed to kill any ICE agents, instead killing one illegal alien who was detained, the incident underscores a climate of rising left-wing hostility, where ICE agents — simply for enforcing America’s immigration laws — are being vilified and threatened like never before.

Many Americans argue that hostility toward ICE is being stoked not only by left-wing activists and the mainstream media, but also by Democrat politicians throughout the nation.

The New York Post reported that the gunman was a registered Independent who voted in the Democratic primary in 2020. He also had a 2015 bust for marijuana possession.

Despite Jahn’s “anti-ICE” message written on the discovered shell casings, Noah Jahn, the suspect’s older brother, told a local news outlet that his brother “didn’t have strong feelings about ICE.”

“I didn’t think he was politically interested,” Noah Jahn claimed. “He wasn’t interested in politics on either side as far as I knew.”

Although Noah did admit that his brother knew how to shoot a rifle, he emphasized that “he’s not a marksman, that’s for sure.”

Noah explained that both him and his brother grew up in North Texas, and that Joshua used to work as a coder. However, he had reportedly lost his job recently. According to public records, the shooter was also recently connected to an address in Durant, Oklahoma.

Additionally, in the aftermath of her son’s violent attack, past Facebook posts by Sharon Jahn — the mother of the shooter — resurfaced and began circulating online as well. The posts were politically left-leaning in nature.

In one post from 2022, the shooter’s mother slammed Governor Greg Abbott (R-Texas) and GOP Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) for their unapologetic support of the Second Amendment.

“Governor Abbott, Senator Cornyn and Senator Cruz how does it make you feel that your action to open up gun laws is responsible for the killing of 21 more people? Do you secretly sit in front of a tv and smile a demented smile? You must be proud of all the money that sits in your bank accounts from gun lobby support. Was it worth it, Governor Abbott? How about you senators? When your prioritize money over people this is what you get,” Jahn wrote at the time in response to the Uvalde, Texas, mass shooting. “Here is my hope: May you be reminded of the deaths every time you spend that precious blood money you have received from the gun lobby. Hope you think of it 100% when you attend the NRA meeting in a few days. Senator Cornyn, I realize you suddenly had something in DC come up where you won’t be attending. It’s unfortunate you don’t even have the spine to stand up to the NRA and tell them the real reason you aren’t attending. You are a coward, a spineless coward. Why have our government officials failed us? Their lust for money and power. It is time we vote out spineless tools and bring in people who actually care about others,” she added.

In response to the attack, President Donald Trump shared a Truth Social post highlighting the “unprecedented increase in threats, violence, and attacks” targeting ICE agents, blaming “Deranged Radical Leftists.”

“This violence is the result of the Radical Left Democrats constantly demonizing Law Enforcement, calling for ICE to be demolished, and comparing ICE Officers to ‘Nazis.’ The continuing violence from Radical Left Terrorists, in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, must be stopped,” Trump wrote. “ICE Officers, and other Brave Members of Law Enforcement, are under grave threat. We have already declared ANTIFA a Terrorist Organization, and I will be signing an Executive Order this week to dismantle these Domestic Terrorism Networks. I AM CALLING ON ALL DEMOCRATS TO STOP THIS RHETORIC AGAINST ICE AND AMERICA’S LAW ENFORCEMENT, RIGHT NOW!” “The Trump Administration is fully committed to backing Law Enforcement, Strong Borders, securing our Homeland, deporting Violent Illegal Criminals, and fully rooting out the Left Wing Domestic Terrorism that is terrorizing our Country,” Trump added.

