D.C. Police: Suspect in custody after 2 National Guard Troops shot

National Guard soldiers stand behind the crime scene tape at a corner in downtown Washington, DC, on November 26, 2025. Two National Guard soldiers were shot a few blocks from the White House, according to law enforcement. (Photo by Drew ANGERER / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

Wednesday, November 26, 2025

UPDATE: 12:38 PM PT – D.C. Police have confirmed that one suspect is in custody after two National Guardsmen were shot near the White House.

Additionally, the police department has disclosed that the scene is secure and that the public is advised to avoid the area.

Many videos have showed a large emergency vehicle response in the area.

12:24 PM — Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has confirmed that two National Guard members have been shot outside of the White House.

On Wednesday, Noem took to X asking everyone to pray for the two National Guardsmen who were shot at 17th and I Street.

According to multiple reports, a third person was shot as well.

12:11 PM — Following reports of a shooting in Washington D.C., the White House has been placed on a security lock down.

The shooting occurred near Farragut Square, about a five minute walk from the executive mansion.

President Donald Trump is in not in town as he is currently at his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate.

11:58 AM — According to reports, at least two members of the National Guard have been shot near the White House.

The condition of the National Guard troops is not currently known.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

