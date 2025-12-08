D.C. Police Chief steps down amid Trump admin. crime takedown, cites desire ‘to spend more time with family’

Chief Pamela A. Smith of the DC Metropolitan Police Department (C), speaks as US Attorney General Pam Bondi (R) listens on December 4, 2025. (Photo by DANIEL HEUER / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

2:12 PM – Monday, December 8, 2025

Pamela Smith, Chief of the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), announced her resignation on Monday — after holding the role for around two and a half years.

She was previously celebrated in the D.C. department as the first Black woman to lead the MPD, being a veteran law enforcement officer with experience as chief of the U.S. Park Police.

During the announcement, Smith stated that she was stepping down to “spend more time with family,” while describing the role as being demanding and insisting the decision was personal, not influenced by President Donald Trump’s ongoing crime initiatives.

“What really resonated with me was going home for Thanksgiving to visit my family,” she said. “Being able to come home for Thanksgiving two years after my mom passed really resonated with me and has allowed me to make a decision that I think is necessary, not just for me, but also for my family.”

Smith further denied any “direct federal impact” while emphasizing pride in the department’s progress.

Meanwhile, emerging reports have also cast a sharper spotlight on the mounting pressures that were breathing down her neck, among them, persistent allegations of the department manipulating D.C. crime statistics — allegations that stretch back years.

“I am proud of the accomplishments we achieved together, and I thank the residents of this city for their trust and partnership,” Smith added. “While my aspiration has always been to see zero percent crime, we are not there yet. Nonetheless, we have made tremendous progress, and there remains important work ahead.”

Smith’s tenure, however, coincided with significant challenges, including the recent surge in violent crime, though officials under her command have consistently argued that crime began declining under her leadership — reporting that homicides reportedly “reached an eight-year low.”

Nonetheless, D.C. has historically struggled with high crime rates, particularly violent crime like homicides and carjackings, with some federal officials comparing D.C.’s “falling” crime rates to much larger U.S. states’ worst stats. D.C.’s per capita rates are comparable to or worse than the highest rates in large states like Texas, a point often highlighted by Trump officials.

Following the announcement, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser praised Smith for efforts such as establishing a Real-Time Crime Center, “upgrading technology, and restoring public safety.”

“Chief Smith got all of this done while navigating unprecedented challenges and attacks on our city’s autonomy,” Bowser said.

Bowser’s office is expected to name an interim chief soon, with Smith’s departure effective around December 31st.

