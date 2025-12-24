D.C. National Guard shooting suspect faces additional firearm charges

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro speaks to the press as D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser looks on during a conference regarding the shooting of two West Virginia National Guard soldiers on November 27, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Andrew Leyden/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

1:20 PM – Wednesday, December 24, 2025

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the 29-year-old Afghan national accused of shooting two National Guard members near the White House last month – killing one – has received new firearm charges.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced additional charges against Lakanwal, who is now charged with transporting a stolen firearm in interstate commerce and intent to commit an offense.

These pile onto his previous charges, which include possession of a firearm during a crime of violence and illegal possession of a firearm.

Additionally, Lakanwal is charged with assault with intent to kill while armed for his attack on the Guard members. Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe, 24, remains in the hospital recovering from a critical gunshot wound to the head.

Wolfe received emergency surgery to control bleeding and relieve pressure from swelling in his brain. His family and medical team said earlier this month that he was able to breathe without interventions and could stand with assistance. Noting his “extraordinary progress,” they also revealed he was ready to transition from acute care to inpatient rehabilitation.

Finally, Lakanwal is charged with first-degree murder while armed for the death of Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, who passed away on Thanksgiving from her injuries.

Lakalwal pleaded guilty to all previous counts, appearing in court virtually from a hospital bed, after having received treatment for gunshot injuries sustained when law enforcement subdued him.

Authorities reported recovering a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver near the Farragut West Metro Station, where the shooting took place. According to the complaint, someone else had legally purchased it in Washington but died in 2023.

After attempting to buy several other guns, citing his need for protection working as a rideshare driver, Lakanwal eventually purchased the revolver used in the shooting, which had been stolen from the original owner months after his death.

Washington state law stipulates that all firearm sales, “including private transfers—must be conducted through a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL), which requires the purchaser to complete ATF Form 4473 and to undergo a state background check,” the complaint said.

The complaint also put forward ammunition Lakanwal purchased for the revolver the next day, in addition to his searches for “Washington, D.C.” and “The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20500” in Google Maps.

“The transfer of this case from Superior Court to District Court ensures that we can undertake the serious, deliberate, and weighty analysis required to determine if the death penalty is appropriate here,” said U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro in a statement. “Sarah Beckstrom was just 20 years old when she was killed and her parents are now forced to endure the holiday season without their daughter. Andrew Wolfe, by the grace of God, survived but has a long road ahead in his recovery.”

