D.C. erects over 18 miles of fencing in preparation for June 14 military parade

A person walks past anti-scale security fencing on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on June 13, 2025 (BRYAN DOZIER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:50 PM – Friday, June 13, 2025

Washington, D.C., is preparing for tomorrow’s military parade on Saturday, celebrating the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army, by erecting over 18 miles of “anti-scale fencing,” along with the deployment of numerous drones.

Trump will also be turning 80-years-old.

Army officials are reportedly expecting around 200,000 attendees, although authorities are preparing for “hundreds of thousands” — just to be safe.

“We’re preparing for an enormous turnout,” stated Matt McCool of the U.S. Secret Service’s Washington, D.C., Field office.

“We have a ton of magnetometers,” he continued. “If a million people show up, then we’re going to have some lines.”

McCool went on to explain that officials organizing the event are expecting large counter-protests, with possible riots, as a mass march to the White House is expected on the same day. This is in addition to the planned nationwide “No Kings” rally against the Trump administration.

“We’re paying close attention to what’s happening there,” McCool stated. “We have a robust plan in place for civil disobedience.”

“175 total magnetometers” are expected to be utilized at security checkpoints surrounding the daytime festival, as well as the nighttime parade.

“This is a significant event with a large footprint,” stated Metropolitan Police Department chief Pamela Smith. “We’re relying on the public to be an extra set of ears and eyes for us.”

Currently, there are “no credible threats” against the high profile event, at least according to Phillip Bates, an FBI agent working at the Washington Field office.

The U.S. Army celebration had reportedly been planned for multiple months, although the scope of the event became much larger after President Donald Trump involved himself in the planning – including “M1 Abrams battle tanks and Paladin self-propelled howitzers” to the event programming.

