D.C. Democrat Mayor Bowser not running for re-election

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

12:38 PM – Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Mayor of Washington, D.C., Muriel Bowser, has officially announced that she will not be seeking a fourth term.

The Democrat mayor made the surprising announcement after a months-long guessing game on whether or not she will run for re-election on Tuesday, in multiple posts to X.

In a letter, she explained that her “term will end on January 2, 2027, but until then, let’s run through the tape and keep winning for D.C.”

Around the time Bowser released her written statement, an interview of her talking about the announcement in more detail was also released.

“It was time for me to pass the baton onto the next set of leaders who are going to take our city to the next level,” she said during an interview in her home with News4. Bowser called her decision to not seek re-election “the hardest thing I’ve had to do.”

However, Bowser also emphasized that she believes that during her 10 years as mayor of the nation’s Capital, she has “accomplished the things” she “set out to do” as mayor.

In addition to highlighting D.C. “achievements,” like major housing developments, economic diversification, and the new NFL stadium deal, Bowser noted that her main focus will be growing the economy for the rest of her term.

During President Donald Trump’s first term, tensions flared between him and the D.C. Mayor, particularly as she publicly criticized his handling of the violent 2020 Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests.

Amid the unrest, Bowser renamed a two-block stretch of 16th Street in front of the White House “Black Lives Matter Plaza” and had the words painted boldly on the pavement — being funded by taxpayers.

On the flip side, when Trump won re-election in 2024, Bowser traveled to his Mar-a-Lago property for a meeting that she later described as “great,” signaling a possible reset in their relationship. Their fragile rapport was soon tested again, however, when the President Trump deployed National Guard troops to Washington, D.C.

