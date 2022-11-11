D.C. AG files lawsuit against Commanders, NFL

District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine speaks during a news conference on the January 6th insurrection December 14, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:52 PM PT – Friday, November 11, 2022

The District of Columbia has sued the National Football League for purportedly lying to fans regarding an investigation into the Washington Commanders “toxic culture.”

During a press conference on Thursday, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine stated that the district is suing the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, along with the Washington Commanders and their owner Dan Snyder.

Prosecutors alleged that the NFL colluded with the team in order to deceive the public about an ongoing sexual assault inquiry.

“I am repulsed by the conduct at issue, the idea of intimidating victims, the idea of trying to scare them into backing down on their allegations is outrageous and it calls on all of us to do what we can to bring accountability,” Racine said.

A spokesperson for the NFL says they are prepared to defend against “baseless allegations.”