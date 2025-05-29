CVS announces closure of 270 locations nationwide

A sign outside of a CVS pharmacy store on February 07, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:57 PM – Thursday, May 29, 2025

CVS Health has announced they are closing over 200 stores in 2025 as a part of an ongoing effort to “realign” their retail footprint.

The drug store chain released a statement on Thursday, saying that they will be closing 270 stores nationwide this year.

The statement went on to say that CVS Health was “strategically” closing locations to “better meet consumers’ health, wellness and pharmacy care needs – not in reaction to industry pressures.”

However, the store said that they planned to open nearly 30 CVS Pharmacy locations, including some inside Target stores, in 2025. The company had previously announced plans to open “smaller format” stores in select communities in 2025, with stores less than 5,000 square-feet, a full-service pharmacy and limited over-the-counter products available for purchase.

In November 2021, CVS Health announced plans to reduce store density in some areas and “optimize” current stores and pharmacies, revealing that it expected to close around 300 stores over the next three years.

“The company has been evaluating changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs to ensure it has the right kinds of stores in the right locations for consumers and for the business,” CVS Health said at the time.

After the 2021 announcement, CVS Health revealed that they were closing 900 shops between 2022 and 2024. During the same time span, it opened 100 more.

“Store closure decisions are based on several factors, including population shifts, consumer buying patterns, store and pharmacy density, pharmacy care access, and community health needs,” the statement continued. “We’re focused on ensuring we have the right kinds of stores and the right number of stores in the right locations.”

