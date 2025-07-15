Cuomo to continue NYC mayoral campaign as Independent following crushing loss to Mamdani

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) speaks to reporters following a closed-door interview with the House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee (Al Drago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:10 AM – Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Former New York Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that he will continue his campaign in the New York City mayoral race, but this time as an Independent, after losing the Democrat primary to Zohran Mamdani.

Cuomo made the announcement in a social media video. He argued that just a small majority of NYC voters participated in the Democrat primary.

“Only 13 percent of New Yorkers voted in the June primary. The general election is in November and I am in it to win. My opponent Mr. Mamdani offers slick slogans, but no real solutions,” Cuomo stated in the Monday campaign video. Advertisement

“We need a city with lower rent, safer streets, where buying your first home is once again possible, where childcare won’t bankrupt you. That’s the New York City we know,” he continued. “You deserve a mayor with the experience and ideas to make it happen again and the guts to take on anybody who stands in the way.”

Despite leading in the polls, Cuomo was outperformed in the Democrat NYC mayoral primary, as Zohran Mamdani, a self-labeled Democratic Socialist, won the primary after garnering 56.2% of the vote in the ranked-choice system — compared to Cuomo’s 44%.

Meanwhile, Mamdani responded to Cuomo’s post on X, providing a link to his campaign contribution, which received 71,000 likes compared to the only 2,100 likes on Cuomo’s initial post.

Cuomo will be running against incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who is also running as an Independent, as well as Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

Mamdani has centered his campaign around socialist ideas including: freezing the rent for rent stabilized units, taxpayer-funded bus fares, city owned grocery stores, and huge tax increases on corporations.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!