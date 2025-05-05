Crockett Tells College Grads They ‘Know How To Use A Chair,’ Referencing Viral 2023 Video Of White Boaters Fighting Black Riverboat Captain

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks during a hearing. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Texas Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett spoke at Tougaloo College’s commencement in Jackson, Mississippi, where she told students that they know how to “use a chair” in the face of adversity — referencing a racially fueled video from 2023 that took place in Montgomery, Alabama.

Tougaloo College is a private historically Black college in the Tougaloo area of Jackson, Mississippi.

“There are people that are going to tell you that there is not a table in which there is not a seat for you, but I am here to remind you of Montgomery and those folding chairs. Let me tell you that we know how to use a chair, whether we [are] pulling it up or we doing something else with it,” Crockett (D-Texas.) said.

In her remarks, Crockett appeared to be referring to the viral video from August 2023 that depicted a group of White boaters fighting Dameion Pickett, a Black riverboat captain. A white folding chair later became a symbol of resistance for Black Americans when the Black riverboat captain lifted a chair over his head to defend himself as the other men kept hitting him.

Pickett then reminded students of the bystanders shown in the viral video, who rushed to defend Pickett when he was being attacked. Nonetheless, soon after, she switched up the topic to criticize President Donald Trump once more.

“For you to be in charge of the WHOLE country, you sure do have my name in your mouth a lot. Every time you say my name, you’re reminding the world that you’re terrified of smart, bold Black women telling the truth and holding you accountable. So keep talking,” Crockett said.

On Sunday, Trump spoke with Kristen Welker, the host of NBC’s “Meet the Press.” He reiterated that Crockett is a “low I.Q. person” while simultaneously labeling her the future of the Democrat Party.

Back in March, Crockett received immense backlash after mocking Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who is permanently paralyzed from the waist down — calling him “Governor Hot Wheels.”

