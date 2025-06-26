Crockett questions Melania’s prior immigration process to become U.S. citizen, calls ‘GOP integrity’ into question

(Background) U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn) / (R) first lady Melania Trump speaks during the unveiling of a U.S. Postal Service stamp honoring former first lady Barbara Bush in the East Room at the White House on May 08, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

6:46 PM – Thursday, June 26, 2025

Texas Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett verbally attacked First Lady Melania Trump recently by arguing that she should not have been allowed to become a U.S. citizen under the EB-1 “Einstein” visa.

Crockett began Wednesday’s House Judiciary Committee by slamming President Trump’s U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, asserting that it lacks “integrity.”

“Integrity isn’t snatching lawful visa holders off the streets and throwing them into unmarked vans,” she stated. “Integrity is not revoking visas based on social media posts that hurt somebody’s little feelings because kids decided they wanted to go after Trump or this administration. We have a thing called free speech in this country.” Advertisement

Crockett then argued that the Republican party is completely hypocritical on immigration, especially “when it comes to the president’s family.”

“And since we are talking about integrity, I’m confused as to why my Republican colleagues aren’t talking about the lack of integrity when it comes to the president’s family’s visas?” she questioned.

“Let me remind y’all that Melania, the first lady, a model — and when I say model, I’m not talking about Tyra Banks, Cindy Crawford or Naomi Campbell level — applied for and was given an EB-1 visa, and what that stands for is an Einstein visa. Now y’all that don’t know, let me tell you how you receive an Einstein visa,” Crockett (D-Texas) stated.

“You’re supposed to have some sort of significant achievement, like being awarded a Nobel Peace Prize or a Pulitzer, being an Olympic medalist, or having other sustained extraordinary abilities and success in sciences, arts, education, business or athletics. Last time I checked, the first lady had none of those accolades under her belt,” she continued. “It doesn’t take an Einstein to see that the math ain’t mathin’ here.”

Melania, a Slovenian national, previously emigrated to the U.S. as a working model in the 1990s prior to becoming an American citizen. She appeared in television advertisements, fashion magazines, and billboards. The now-first lady married President Donald Trump back in 2006.

Crockett’s remarks are in response to President Trump’s policies surrounding illegal immigration, as well as a recently signed executive order titled “Enhancing National Security by Addressing Risks at Harvard University,” restricting entry of foreign nationals into the exchange programs at Harvard.

