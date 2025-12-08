Crockett launches bid for Senate seat, debuts campaign video featuring excerpts of Trump calling her ‘low IQ’

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks during a press conference with other Democratic members of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, and House Judiciary Committee (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf and Brooke Mallory

4:52 PM – Monday, December 8, 2025

Texas Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett has filed to run for U.S. Senate in 2026, part of a broader Democrat Party effort to flip the Senate.

Crockett (D-Texas) filed paperwork to enter the Democrat primary for the Senate seat currently held by Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas), ahead of Texas’ filing deadline.

Announcing her candidacy at an event in Dallas, Crockett released a 45-second clip on X where she attempts to position herself as a bold opponent of President Donald Trump — further emphasizing efforts to “turn Texas blue” by boosting Democrat voter turnout.

The clip shows Crockett staring silently and unflinchingly into the camera while Trump’s voice repeatedly calls her a “low-IQ” individual. By letting the insult loop without rebuttal, the video appears to frame President Trump’s insult as the very motivation for her Senate run.

The video was played at the event and shared on her official campaign account, which has since updated its bio to reflect her Senate bid.

Crockett now faces off against Rep. James Talarico (D-Texas) in the Democrat primary, a candidate who has been able to raise a record $6.2 million in the three weeks since launching his campaign.

“We’re building a movement in Texas — fueled by record-breaking grassroots fundraising and 10,000 volunteers who are putting in the work to defeat the billionaire mega-donors and puppet politicians who have taken over our state. Our movement is rooted in unity over division — so we welcome Congresswoman Crockett into this race,” Talarico announced.

Should she defeat Talarico in the primary, Crockett would likely challenge Cornyn, as he is seeking his fifth term in representing Texas after being elected in 2002.

After news spread of Crockett’s Senate bid, Cornyn swiftly released a statement declaring that she “does not represent the views of a majority of Texans.”

“Her time in Congress has been marked by deeply unserious public statements, little to no actual work for her constituents and over-the-top rhetoric and childish insults. She is radical, theatrical and ineffective,” Cornyn wrote. “As the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate, our campaign will make sure every Texas voter knows how absurd her candidacy is, and in the process provide up ballot support to down ballot Republicans, including the five new Congressional seats that President Trump has made a priority.”

Meanwhile, Cornyn is expected to face a tough primary as well, as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Texas) have launched campaigns of their own, challenging him for his long-held Senate seat.

Democrats would need a net gain of four seats in the 2026 midterms to secure a 51-49 majority.

Crockett’s Senate bid aligns with Democrats’ longstanding ambitions to challenge Republican dominance in Texas, where no Democrat has won a statewide race since 1994.

Last month, the feisty Texas Congresswoman stated that she would only run if she was her party’s “best shot” to win, because “then it’s bigger than my district. It’s bigger than the state of Texas. This is about the country because we know if we can change the Senate map in this country, then that’s where we start to get wins.”

