Crockett argues Biden’s mental acuity is ‘supreme’ compared to Trump: ‘A thousand times better’

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:49 PM – Thursday, June 19, 2025

Texas Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett downplayed former President Joe Biden’s mental decline, while arguing that Biden’s mental acuity is “supreme” compared to President Donald Trump.

Crockett (D-Texas) made an appearance on Katie Couric’s “Next Question” podcast on Thursday — discussing the “cover-up” of Biden’s senility amidst a House Oversight Committee investigation into the matter.

Throughout the interview, Crockett recounted her experience in Congress while Biden was in office, likening him to “a granddaddy.”

“The average person has not been given the level of access that the average member of Congress has to the president,” she stated. “I never saw anything in Joe Biden that made me wonder whatsoever, and it’s not that I was with Joe Biden every single day, that’s for sure. But as I talked about my grandparents – the way that I would describe Joe is like, I mean, he’s a granddaddy, right?”

Crockett then compared Biden – the-then president of the United States – to her aging grandmother, arguing that although she grew older, “mentally she was still there.”

“Her attitude about certain things – like whether or not she was looking to be as polished, or cared to be polished, or even if she moved as fast – it just wasn’t there. We all slow down. But I will tell you that I will take a broken – or however they want to describe Joe Biden – over Donald Trump any given day, because, number one, I know Joe Biden’s heart,” Crockett continued.

“Even if you’re saying that there was a mentally deficient Joe Biden, I know that he absolutely had a mental acuity that is supreme when it comes to comparing him to Donald Trump, because at least he kept good people around him,” she added. “He kept people that would keep us safe in this country.”

Crockett even went on to outright “refuse to accept” that Biden was “mentally deficient,” adding: “Even if we want to say – which I refuse to accept – that Joe Biden was mentally deficient, let me tell you something. His mental deficiency is still a thousand times better than what we currently have. I just wish that, ultimately, this country would judge each of our leaders with the same measuring stick.”

