Court filings: Hunter Biden refusing to speak with his 7-year-old daughter, essentially ‘ghosting her’

(R) Lunden Roberts and daughter Navy Joan in a picture shared on Instagram (Photo: @lundentownn_) / (L) Hunter Biden, son of former President Joe Biden, looks on from the East Room of the White House during a Medal of Freedom ceremony in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins and Brooke Mallory

1:43 PM – Friday, January 16, 2026

According to recent court filings by Lunden Roberts, a former stripper who became pregnant after a brief, “casual” relationship with Hunter Biden, the former first son is refusing to speak with his now-7-year-old daughter, Navy Joan Roberts.

According to Roberts’ own accounts and court records, her relationship with Hunter lasted approximately one to two years, though it was described as “intermittent” and “casual.”

Roberts, 34, is now asking a judge to require Hunter, who has a history of drug use and has pursued a career as an artist, to stay in contact with their daughter. On Tuesday, she filed an emotional petition to reopen her child support case against him.

In a 2023 settlement, Roberts agreed to reduce her child support claims against Hunter to $5,000 per month in exchange for his commitment to foster a relationship with their daughter, Navy Joan. A central part of the agreement was a unique art provision: Hunter pledged to provide several of his original paintings — valued as high as $500,000 each — for his daughter to select and sell for her own financial benefit.

However, in the blistering court filing on January 13th, Roberts maintained that Hunter has completely “ghosted” the 7-year-old, providing no emotional support and failing to deliver a single piece of artwork that the child had chosen. Roberts acknowledged receiving some of Hunter’s paintings, but they were random pieces rather than the “special” ones their daughter had chosen and been eagerly anticipating.

“MC1 received some paintings, but they were the ones chosen by Mr. Biden and not MC1. The defendant’s actions are a willful and contemptuous violation of this court’s prior orders,” the court documents read. “This court should allow the child to select her paintings, which will be her only real connection to her father and his side of the family to date.”

Citing a total breach of the settlement, Roberts is now urging an Arkansas judge to incarcerate Biden for contempt of court until he complies.

Roberts also emphasized that Navy Joan — referred to as “MC1” in the legal documents — has been very vocal about wanting a relationship with her father, who continues to refuse contact.

“MC1, who believes her father will go to heaven, once stated that she ‘could not wait to get to heaven’ so she could ‘be with [her] dad’ because her dad does not see or talk to her because her dad ‘lives far away’ and is really busy,” Roberts wrote.

Hunter initially denied paternity, but a court-mandated DNA test revealed that he was in fact the father. After this reality was confirmed, the former first son agreed to pay child support.

“[At first] the child and her dad started building the foundations of a missing, but exceedingly important, father-daughter relationship,” Roberts’ filing states. “The defendant and his daughter talked several times during a series of scheduled calls and were able to bond [at that time].”

Then, “suddenly and without explanation,” the now-55-year-old Biden completely dropped any and all communication with the little girl in 2024, refusing to return any calls from Navy Joan, who was just 5-years-old at the time.

Roberts also says that Navy Joan had a heartbreaking realization at one point, writing, “She recently experienced emotional trauma at a family member’s wedding when she realized that her [own] dad would not walk her down the aisle or dance with her at her own wedding reception.”

In his 2021 memoir, Biden stated he had “no recollection” of meeting Roberts when she sued him for paternity and child support. However, records from his infamous abandoned laptop say otherwise, showing he employed her at his firm after reportedly meeting her at a Washington, D.C., strip club.

The pair met around December 2017, and Roberts gave birth the following August. Records from Biden’s laptop indicate that just three months after the birth, he instructed his assistant to remove Roberts from his company’s health insurance plan.

In recent court filings, Roberts argues that incarceration is the only way to ensure Biden’s compliance, asserting he “only tends to act… when he has to do so.” Beyond seeking back-compliance, she is also petitioning for an undisclosed increase in child support.

The ongoing proceedings in Independence County, Arkansas, highlight Roberts’ claim that Biden has violated their 2023 settlement. That agreement lowered Biden’s monthly payments but required that a portion of his art sales be set aside for their daughter’s benefit.

In exchange for these terms — which Roberts now says are unfulfilled — she had previously agreed to drop her request to change the child’s surname to Biden.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!