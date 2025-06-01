Cory Booker slammed after allegedly performing ‘Nazi salute’

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) speaks to reporters (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:04 PM – Sunday, June 1, 2025

Democrat New Jersey Senator Cory Booker was recently slammed on social media for allegedly performing a “Nazi salute” after Democrats previously accused Elon Musk of doing the same.

Booker’s (D-N.J.) controversial gesture occurred at a Democrat convention in California on Saturday, where he was caught on video placing his hand over his heart prior to extending his arm out to the crowd.

Former DOGE leader Elon Musk was previously accused of performing a Nazi salute by mainstream media, prompting social media users to expect Booker to receive the same backlash.

At the time, Musk responded to the criticism, stating: “Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired.”

“Will Cory Booker be plastered all over msm with headlines claiming he’s a ‘Nazi’?” wrote The Post Millennial’s X account.

“Here’s a list of all the news networks who have not covered Cory Booker’s salute: – NYTimes – CNN – Washington Post – MSNBC – NPR – USA Today – Reuters – Axios – ABC News Every single one of them wrote stories on Elon Musk’s ‘salute’… …do you get it yet?” added former Department of Energy scientists Matt Van Swol.

Musk responded to Van Swol’s post, adding: “Legacy media is one big psy op.”

“Same gesture. Different political party. Funny how that works,” another social media user added.

Social media users also showcased side-by-side footage of Booker and Musk’s gestures, showcasing the nearly identical similarity.

Despite the clear similarities, Maya Kishna-Rogers, a Booker spokesperson, argued that the differences between the two are “obvious to anyone without an agenda.”

“Corey Booker was obviously just waving to the crowd. Anyone who claims his wave is the same as Elon Musk’s gesture is operating in bad faith. The differences between the two are obvious to anyone without an agenda,” Krishna-Rogers stated.

