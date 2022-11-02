Corporate media claims Pres. Putin is “in poor health”

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the summit with leaders of post-soviet countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Astana on October 14, 2022. (Photo by Ramil SITDIKOV / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by RAMIL SITDIKOV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:04 PM PT – Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Corporate media regurgitates reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin is allegedly “in poor health.”

On Wednesday, British tabloid, The Sun, reported that an anonymous Russian Intelligence source told them that Putin is battling cancer and Parkinson’s disease, which also known as dementia.

The report was not backed by any other evidence.

The mainstream media has speculated about Putin’s alleged “poor health” since at least 2012. Around that time Reuters was citing “anonymous sources” that were alleging that Putin was ill.

Meanwhile, the Russian leader continues to make public appearances several times a week, along with meetings with voters and Russian soldiers.