Corporate media claims Pres. Putin is “in poor health”

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:04 PM PT – Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Corporate media regurgitates reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin is allegedly “in poor health.”
On Wednesday, British tabloid, The Sun, reported that an anonymous Russian Intelligence source told them that Putin is battling cancer and Parkinson’s disease, which also known as dementia.
The report was not backed by any other evidence.
The mainstream media has speculated about Putin’s alleged “poor health” since at least 2012. Around that time Reuters was citing “anonymous sources” that were alleging that Putin was ill.
Meanwhile, the Russian leader continues to make public appearances several times a week, along with meetings with voters and Russian soldiers.