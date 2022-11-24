‘Corn Kid’ donates 50K cans of corn for Thanksgiving

Green Giant partners with Tariq the “Corn Kid” to donate 90,000 cans of vegetables to City Harvest in celebration of Thanksgiving, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in New York. (Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Green Giant)

A seven-year-old social media sensation known as ‘Corn Kid’ makes a heartwarming donation for the holidays as he donated thousands of cans of his favorite food for Thanksgiving.

Seven-year-old Tariq, who was nicknamed ‘Corn Kid’ after a viral TikTok video, decided that he wanted to help those in need this Turkey Day.

The Brooklyn native teamed up with Green Giant for the holiday season and traveled to his hometown to donate 50,000 cans of corn for meal boxes at a food rescue center. The brand also donated another 40,000 cans of other vegetables.

“The corn is gonna go to people who don’t have food for Thanksgiving,” Tariq said. “It makes me feel great.”

Tariq was featured in a TikTok earlier this year where he declared his love for corn. The video took social media by storm and went viral after a music group remixed his interview into a catchy song.

Tariq believes that no Thanksgiving meal is complete without corn. “What is Thanksgiving without corn?” Tariq asked. “Thanksgiving is practically a holiday about corn. I mean, every day could be a holiday if you get to eat corn at some point – but this is the one day that we get to stay home with family, watch a big parade, and then eat corn. Lots and lots of corn. It’s my favorite day of the year!”

On Thursday, he was featured in the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade in New York City. He experienced the parade from the Green Giant Float.