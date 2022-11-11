COP27 climate crusaders express worry of GOP House, Senate

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the UNFCCC COP27 climate conference on November 11, 2022 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:59 AM PT – Friday, November 11, 2022

Globalist purveyors of green energy are troubled by slight gains made by America First candidates.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) flew on a private jet to attend the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Summit (COP27) in Egypt. There, she warned attendees of an alleged climate crisis and the Republicans skepticism of it.

Pelosi was joined by Climate Change Committee Chairwoman Kathy Castor, who expressed fears that the GOP would axe her un-select commission.

Castor bemoaned that Republicans do not trust science and that GOP members claim it was an approach which led to the crippling of small businesses, slumps in test scores and mandates for vaccines which failed to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

“We’ll talk about what the midterm election is, it’s quite likely for some reason the GOP ekes out control of the House of Representatives, they will nix the Climate Committee,” Castro said. “They have not really been partners in tackling the climate crisis and it’s inexplicable because the world’s top scientists tell us we are running out of time.”

Joe Biden has said that he is willing to work with Republicans if they do win either chamber but has said that he is not budging an inch on his climate agenda. In fact, the White House is proposing a requirement for federal contractors to disclose their emissions and supposed climate-related costs.

Biden’s former Climate Advisor, Gina McCarthy, expressed confidence that Republicans would be unable to peel back the administration’s climate measures, which are baked into the Inflation Reduction Act.

“So I have great faith that people want the benefits that the Inflation Reduction Act can deliver,” McCarthy said. “And I think it’s going to be very difficult for anybody in the Republican side, any new people that come in to actually change the dynamic in such a way that they would be able to significantly undermine this act,.”

Pelosi echoed Castor’s distrust of the Republicans commitment to their climate crusade but hopes that schools which have failed to educate America’s children in math or english, will have spoon fed them the propaganda to push green initiatives for generations to come

“When Kathy had her bill on the floor our colleagues said, ‘why are we having this discussion, there is no climate crisis it’s all a hoax,’” Pelosi said. “We have to get over that. I place my confidence in their children who hopefully will teach their parents that this is urgent, long overdue.”

Other highlights from the conference included U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Gutterres telling humanity to “cooperate or perish” in regard to the Climate Solidarity Pact. The conference also demonstrated its dedication to climate change by hosting Venezuelan fossil fuel demagogue Nicolas Maduro.

Nevertheless, nearly 40,000 figures from around the world flew in to attend COP27 on a private aircraft. Despite urging plebs worldwide to abstain from meat in favor of a plant-based diet, attendees were reportedly served with chicken and salmon with paper cups and plastic water bottles.

