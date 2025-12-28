Conservative watchdog raises concerns over Trump’s safety after ‘unbelievable’ Secret Service security lapse during September restaurant visit

US Secret Service Director Sean Curran looks on during a press conference after a shooting in downtown Washington, DC, on November 26, 2025. (Drew ANGERER / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:00 AM – Sunday, December 28, 2025

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch shared concern over the Secret Service’s continued lax security, pointing toward the September incident at a restaurant in which protesters were able to obtain advance notice of President Donald Trump’s whereabouts and get within arm’s reach.

Following two assassination attempts and a change in Secret Service leadership, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton continues to raise alarms surrounding the Secret Service’s continued security failures.

“I’m really concerned about the president’s safety,” Fitton stated.

Fitton noted that President Trump “was almost killed twice, supposedly under the protection of the Secret Service, and then they walked him into a potentially dangerous ambush.”

The incident in question revolves around President Trump’s early September visit to Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak and Stone Crab, in which Code Pink protesters were able to get extremely close to the president.

Alongside President Trump at the dinner were Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and War Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Protesters managed to secure a reservation at a table next to the president, shouting chants before being escorted out.

“These people were allowed to get within arm’s length of the sitting president with knives and who knows what else in the restaurant available to them,” he continued, labeling the incident as an “unbelievable security lapse.”

Judicial Watch has since filed a lawsuit seeking internal Secret Service communications amid the ongoing investigation efforts.

The group is specifically investigating how the protesters were able to obtain foreknowledge of the president’s whereabouts and how they were able to get so close, the combination of which represents a massive security risk.

“I can’t believe they would let random people sit in that close proximity to them,” stated former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker. “That’s crazy. That’s like the days when Abraham Lincoln would ride down Pennsylvania Avenue in his coach and buggy with no protection.”

