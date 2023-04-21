Conservative radio host announces presidential bid

Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder speaks to supporters during an Asian Rally for Yes Recall at the Asian Garden Mall in Little Saigon, Westminster, California, on September 4, 2021. (Photo by RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images)

Conservative radio host Larry Elder announced that he is running for the Republican presidential nomination for 2024 on Thursday.

Elder made the announcement on Fox New while speaking with Tucker Carlson. He also followed up his announcement with a tweet saying that “America is in a state of decline” and that with the right leader, “we can enter a new golden age.”

“America is in decline, but this decline is not inevitable. We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we must choose a leader who can bring us there,” he said. “That’s why I’m running for President.”

The 70-year-old lawyer had grown up in Los Angeles’ crime ridden South Central neighborhood. He then went on to attend an Ivy League university and then graduated from law school. He has garnered a large following of Conservatives through his radio shows, and has also made frequent appearances on Fox News and Conservative media programs.

Elder also previously ran to replace Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) in a recall effort in 2021. He had topped the list 46 other replacement candidates in the recall effort in California. However, the majority of voters had voted against removing Newsom from office.

Newsom had attacked and denounced Elder due to his support of 45th president Donald Trump, along with his Conservative stance.

Elder said the recall effort that he ran in California gave him the proper experience for running for office, and it showed that he had a message that resonated with voters due to the millions of votes that he received.

The former author had been hinting at a run for the White House in recent months, saying on more than one occasion that he was “very likely going to run for president.”

He had pointed to a handful of recent trips, which include ones he made to Iowa and New Hampshire, in which he met with conservative leaders and activists. The conservative host said that his trips had showed him that the top issues for the 2024 election are inflation, energy, and border security.

However, he also said one of his priorities will be the plight of children who are born to unmarried parents and to target the “lie about systemic racism.” He has also been known to criticize the Democrats’ “woke” agenda, as well as the Black Lives Matter movement.

Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison attacked Elder saying that he is an ally of Donald Trump, as well as a conspiracy theorist with an extremist agenda.

“When Larry Elder isn’t busy cozying up to Donald Trump or parroting conspiracy theories, he’s laying out an extreme agenda that doubles down on abortion bans,” Harrison said. “Elder is so extreme he even suggested abolishing Medicare entirely.”

Elder now joins a Republican race that includes 45th president Donald Trump, former ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.), and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, along with another highly anticipated candidate that is expected to run, but has not made his announcement yet, Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.).

Governor Chris Sununu (R-N.H.) and former two term New Jersey governor Chris Christie are also reportedly considering launching their 2024 presidential bid.

