Conor McGregor seeks support for presidential run in Ireland ahead of October election

Conor McGregor walks the red carpet at the Turning Point USA Inaugural-Eve Ball at the Salamander Hotel on January 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:16 PM – Thursday, September 4, 2025

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship star Conor McGregor is calling on his supporters to aid in securing his position on the presidential ballot.

Irish candidates must receive nominations from at least 20 members of the Oireachtas, which is Ireland’s version of parliament, or from at least four local authorities to make McGregor eligible to be included on the presidential ballot.

McGregor recorded a video for social media on Wednesday outside of government buildings in Dublin, Ireland, urging his supporters to take action in contacting local officials to secure his required nominations.

McGregor announced his intention to run for President of Ireland in March following his visit with President Donald Trump at the White House for St. Patrick’s Day.

McGregor is running on his populist, anti-immigration stance while vowing to oppose the current status quo to bring meaningful change.

“Citizens of Ireland, the time for real change is now! As President, I will not sign any bill in law until it goes back to the people first! If you want to see my name on the ballot for the Presidency, I urge you to contact your local county councillors today and ask them to nominate me. Our councillors are the backbone of our communities,” McGregor wrote in an X post.

McGregor went on to describe councillors, who are elected representatives serving at the local government level, as the “backbone of our communities.”

“They work harder and deliver more for the people than those in the Oireachtas, who continue to fail this country time and again. If you are a councillor who feels your voice is ignored, your hands tied, and your community overlooked, then I ask you to stand with me, Nominate me, and I will give you the platform and power to be truly heard.”

In the video McGregor recorded, he argued that the current government has cost Irish citizens their “peace of mind, our security, our hope for the future, and the general well-being of Irish citizens nationwide.”

McGregor pointed towards the homeless crisis in Ireland, specifically affecting an “unprecedented” number of over 5,000 children.

“We have seen the homelessness of Irish children risen to levels unprecedented, proving this government’s refusal to abide by and respect our proclamation in where all children of Ireland are to be cherished,” he stated. “Instead, our children abandoned.”

McGregor went on to slam the current Irish government for allowing the “intense influx of mass migration.”

“This incompetent failure of future generations has been accompanied with an intense influx of mass migration into an already severed system. Our tourism has sharply declined, while danger on our streets has risen,” he continued.

The post has received nearly 10 million views on X, while garnering over 100,000 likes.

Billionaire tech entrepreneur and X CEO Elon Musk responded to McGregor’s post, writing: “No one will fight harder for the people of Ireland than Conor McGregor!”

The Irish presidential election is set to be held on October 24th, although McGregor would need to be on the ballot by September 24th to qualify.

Some view his candidacy as dead on arrival due to being found civilly liable for a 2018 sexual assault, alleging that while intoxicated, McGregor and another man had sex with Nikita Hand without her consent. McGregor has since been ordered to pay nearly 250,000 Euros after last December’s ruling.

