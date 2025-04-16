Connecticut: Man ‘Held Captive’ For More Than 20 Years In Family Home By Parents Speaks Out

(L) Kimberly Sullivan in court. (Photo via: Waterbury Superior Court) / (R) Kimberly Sullivan’s house. (Photo via: Jim Shannon via Hearst Connecticut Media via AP News)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:37 PM – Wednesday, April 16, 2025

A 32-year-old Connecticut man who claims to have been held captive by his father and stepmother for twenty years, broke free after intentionally setting fire to his childhood residence.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous to the public, but has agreed to go by the nickname “S,” weighed just 68 pounds when first responders found him on February 17th — in response to the fire that he intentionally set.

He noted to emergency responders that he set the fire after his many desperate attempts to escape.

“S” went on to explain that he was locked in a small room without any heat or air conditioning, he was only allowed out briefly to complete chores, and he was given small amounts of food — since the age of 11.

“I am a survivor of more than 20 years of captivity and domestic abuse. I was held prisoner in my home from the time I was taken out of the fourth grade at age 11 until two months ago at age 31 when I purposely set the fire that helped set me free,” he announced in his first statement since the incident. “I am speaking out today to begin the process of reclaiming my life and to have my say in how my story is told.” S continued, adding: “This is not the name given to me by my parents when I was born. I am choosing a new name for myself, and I will use that name as I reclaim control over my life and my future. My name is my choice, and it is the first of many choices I will make for myself now that I am free.”

S was initially withdrawn from Waterbury’s public school system in 2004, following the school’s submission of reports expressing concern for his well-being to the Connecticut Department of Children and Families.

S recalled a few times when the Department of Children and Families visited his family home. However, he claimed his stepmother, Kimberly Sullivan, threatened to give him even less food than she was already, if he ever alerted anyone to his disheartening situation.

Attorney Donald Therkildsen told the court on Friday that “a friend of the defendant’s [Kimberly Sullivan] of 21 years has come forward and provided a written statement to the state, [and] to the police, that in the 21 years she’s known this defendant, she’s never spoken of a stepson,” while also noting that since the police have arrested Sullivan, even more witnesses have reached out.

Sullivan has now been charged with kidnapping, felony assault, and cruelty to persons, among other charges. The man’s father reportedly passed away last year in 2024.

Sullivan’s lawyer has since denied, on her behalf, that she never locked him up in the home. She is pleading not guilty, while arguing that S was “free to move about” and around the house.

S later thanked Safe Haven of Greater Waterbury, an organization that helps victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault. The organization collected around $270,000 for S through GoFundMe — providing him with medical care, dental care, therapy, living expenses, while assisting his legal fees.

“I ask everyone involved in my story to fully cooperate with the authorities who are helping me seek justice for these crimes,” he added. “I also ask the public and the media to respect those investigations and my privacy as this process plays out. This isn’t just a story. It’s my life.”

