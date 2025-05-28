Connecticut: mall shooting suspect ID’d as 19-year-old who was out on bond 

(Photo via: Connecticut State Police)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:10 AM – Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Authorities have stated that the gunman suspected of shooting five people at a Connecticut mall is a 19-year-old who was out on bond on separate charges.

On Wednesday, Mayor Paul K. Pernerewski Jr. (D-Conn.) said during a news conference that Tajuan Washington has been identified as the suspect who opened fire at the Brass Mill Center in Waterbury.

Officials said that Washington fired shots after confronting another man he “had a history” and “beef” with and that the shooting was not a random act of violence.

“This was a one-off incident,” the mayor said, adding that the mall was now safe for shopping.

According to Waterbury Police Chief Fred Spagnolo, Washington was out on a $25,000 bond after being caught in October for going 105 mph on Interstate 84 East with his lights turned off.

Spagnolo said that Washington was charged Wednesday with five counts of first-degree assault and additional weapons offenses.

Washington is currently being held on a $2 million bond and is expected to appear in court later on Wednesday.

Pernerewski Jr. stated that three of the victims have been discharged from the hospital and the other two are in stable condition.

