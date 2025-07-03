Congress passes Trump’s ‘One, Big Beautiful Bill’ after final vote: ‘House’s longest vote in history’

(Background) House of Representatives meets on July 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) / (L-Bottom) U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) walks off the House floor. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) / (R-Top) U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) hugs a fellow members. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

11:53 AM – Thursday, July 3, 2025

President Donald Trump’s “One, Big Beautiful Bill” has passed both chambers of Congress and is on track to be signed into law by President Trump before his July 4th deadline.

The House of Representatives approved the Senate version by a vote of 218-214 on Thursday.

In the U.S. Senate, members approved the bill by a narrow 51–50 vote on July 1st, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaker. The Senate made amendments—with some being considered contentious—so it returned to the House for final concurrence.

Then, on July 3rd, the House of Representatives passed the bill after overcoming internal GOP resistance and a marathon protest speech by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), which lasted around eight hours and 45 minutes. Nonetheless, GOP Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) succeeded in securing enough Republican votes.

Following final House approval, President Trump is now expected to sign the bill in an anticipated, high-profile July 4th ceremony, showcasing its legislative success.

Some Notable Policy Changes To Take Effect:

Tax cuts : Trump-era tax policies extended and made permanent (including no tax on tips and overtime).

: Trump-era tax policies extended and made permanent (including no tax on tips and overtime). Medicaid/SNAP : Cuts via stricter work requirements—illegal aliens are no longer viable recipients. “Securing Medicaid for American citizens who need it most,” says Lisa McClain (R-Mich.)

: Cuts via stricter work requirements—illegal aliens are no longer viable recipients. “Securing Medicaid for American citizens who need it most,” says Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) Defense & border : Boosted funding for military and illegal immigration enforcement—this includes funding for the “Golden Dome” missile defense, border security, and ongoing deportation efforts.

: Boosted funding for military and illegal immigration enforcement—this includes funding for the “Golden Dome” missile defense, border security, and ongoing deportation efforts. Clean energy: Rollbacks in green-energy tax credits.

Executive departments, including the Treasury, HHS, Defense, DHS, etc., will begin rolling out changes—such as new tax withholding (qualified tips and overtime are now eligible for deductions), immigration enforcement expansions, revised Medicaid rules, and altered energy incentives.

However, political analysts say that we could expect legal challenges to come, especially over Medicaid and SNAP work mandates, in addition to pushback from blue (Majority Democrat) states, as well as continued debate over the deficit, social safety nets, and environmental policy shifts.

The president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., celebrated Thursday’s news by posting a congratulatory message on his father’s social platform Truth Social.

