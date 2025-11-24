Comey responds after case dismissed

Former FBI Director James Comey talks backstage before a panel discussion about his book “A Higher Loyalty” on June 19, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sam Valk

5:58 PM – Monday, November 24, 2025

Former FBI Director James Comey has praised the federal judge who dismissed the criminal case against him.

In a video posted to Instagram on Monday, Comey claimed that President Donald Trump weaponized the Department of Justice (DOJ) against him, saying he was lucky to have a great legal team representing him.

He said the case matters to the whole country for what it represents.

“I don’t care what your politics are, you have to see that is fundamentally un-American and a threat to the rule of law that keeps all of us free,” Comey stated. “I know that Donald Trump will probably come after me again, and my attitude is going to be the same. I’m innocent, I am not afraid.”

Comey was accused of lying to Congress and the case against him was dismissed without prejudice, meaning it can be brought again by a different prosecutor.

Additionally, New York Attorney General Letitia James had her mortgage fraud case dismissed by the same judge, also without prejudice.

