Comer warns of possible contempt charges if Clintons avoid Epstein hearing

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (L) and former President Bill Clinton (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf and Brooke Mallory

4:25 PM – Friday, November 21, 2025

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer warned that former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton could face criminal charges for contempt of court — should they fail to show up for a deposition into their relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Bill Clinton flew on Epstein’s private jet, the “Lolita Express,” at least 26 times between 2002 and 2003, per flight logs, though he has denied visiting Epstein’s island or knowing about his sex crimes. Previously disclosed flight records also show that Bill flew on Epstein’s plane on several occasions in 2002 and 2003 to destinations across Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Hillary’s ties are a bit more tangential, yet still worth noting. Maxwell’s nephew, Alexander Djerassi, worked on Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign and later held a position in the State Department when she was Secretary of State.

Bill’s documented social and professional relationship with Epstein began in the early 1990s, spanning around 10 to 15 years. This period included White House visits, “philanthropy-related” travel, and personal interactions at parties and other events.

Both Bill and Hillary have since been called to answer questions about Epstein from the House Oversight Committee on December 17th and December 18th. However, in response to the request, the Clintons’ attorney has asked for a “written proffer of what little information” they have on Epstein, rather than an in-person deposition in front of the GOP-controlled panel.

Advertisement

Comer (R-Ky.) responded to the Clintons’ request by dismissing it entirely, in addition to warning them of the consequences to come should they fail to attend their scheduled depositions.

“Given the admission that your clients possess some relevant information, your position amounts to a demand that the Committee forgo in-person testimony, potentially relevant to its legislative oversight,” Comer stated. “Additionally, your suggestion that your clients’ testimony would not be relevant to the stated purposes of the Committee’s investigation because the events in question took place outside of the Clintons’ respective official duties misses the Committee’s point,” he continued.

Comer emphasized that the Committee is primarily interested in the Clintons’ private, personal relationship with Epstein — particularly after they left public office — rather than limiting the inquiry to any interactions that occurred while they held official positions.

“It is precisely the fact President Clinton and Secretary Clinton each maintained relationships with Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell in their personal capacities as private citizens that is of interest to the Committee.”

Comer’s insistence on the Clintons showing up in person for their deposition follows President Donald Trump’s signing of the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Trump declared that Epstein was a “lifelong Democrat, donated Thousands of Dollars to Democrat Politicians, and was deeply associated with many well-known Democrat figures, such as Bill Clinton (who traveled on his plane 26 times), Larry Summers (who just resigned from many Boards, including Harvard), Sleazebag Political Acitivist Reid Hoffman, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (who asked Epstein to donate to his Campaign AFTER Epstein was charged), Democrat Congresswoman Stacy Plaskett, and many more.”

Comer noted that the Clintons could face similar repercussions that Trump allies Steven Bannon and Peter Navarro were subject to after being prosecuted and sentenced for contempt of Congress — relating to the January 6th Capitol protest investigation under the Biden administration.

“Other Democrats have sent letters saying they know nothing about Epstein, which would hold in court if something ever comes out that they did know something, then they’ve committed perjury there,” Comer stated. “But the Clintons have never responded. They’re the one group in this investigation that’s never had to answer questions in front of a credible reporter, and they’ve never certainly answered questions from attorneys or members of Congress.” “So we expect the Clintons to come in, or I expect the Clintons to be met with the same fate that Bannon and Navarro were met with when the Democrats were in control.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!