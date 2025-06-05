Comer subpoenas fmr Biden WH doctor, questions whether finances played a part in his healthy diagnoses

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:01 PM – Thursday, June 5, 2025

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chair James Comer has issued a subpoena for testimony from former Democrat President Joe Biden’s White House doctor, Kevin O’Connor.

On Thursday, Representative Comer (R-Ky.) issued a subpoena as part of his latest effort to broaden his committee’s investigation into Biden’s cognitive decline and his recently disclosed prostate cancer—which, according to experts, he likely had knowledge of for several years.

“Among other subjects, the Committee expressed its interest in whether your financial relationship with the Biden family affected your assessment of former President Biden’s physical and mental fitness to fulfill his duties as President,” Comer said in a letter accompanying the subpoena. “Given your connections with the Biden family, the Committee sought to understand if you contributed to an effort to hide former President Biden’s fitness to serve from the American people.” Advertisement

The subpoena forces O’Connor to attend to give a testimony at a deposition on June 27th, and it comes after he rebuffed Comer’s offer to appear voluntarily before the committee.

According to Comer’s letter, O’Connor’s attorneys previously informed the committee that the denial to appear was allegedly due in part to a Washington, D.C. code prohibiting physicians from disclosing patient information to a court without consent: “ethical obligations pursuant to ‘Principal No. IV of the Code of Ethics of the American Medical Association (AMA),'” and “physician-patient privilege.”

“These arguments lack merit,” Comer wrote in response. “Congress is not a court; this Section therefore in no way precludes you from appearing and testifying regarding your role as Physician to former President Biden,” the letter added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!