Comer: Harris’ testimony would be ‘helpful’ in Biden admin autopen investigation

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

1:00 PM – Friday, August 22, 2025

House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer believes that testimony from former Vice President Kamala Harris would be “helpful” in the probe of an alleged cover-up regarding former President Joe Biden’s mental decline while in office.

On Thursday, Comer (R-Ky.) spoke to reporters before and after his panel’s interview with Biden’s former spokesperson, Ian Sams, which he described as “huge” and “explosive.”

“I think that it would be helpful to hear from Kamala Harris. We haven’t decided whether or not we’re going to issue the subpoena or not, but certainly she’s welcome to come to the committee,” Comer told reporters. Advertisement “If I were her and wanted to have a political future, I would want to set the record straight on a lot of this stuff, because it’s going to haunt her her entire political career, because nobody thinks that Joe Biden was calling the shots in the end,” he continued.

Another member of the Oversight Committee, Representative Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), said previously that Harris, former first lady Jill Biden, and “every member of the Biden administration” should face the panel’s questioning as part of the investigation into the Biden administration.

Comer confirmed to Fox News’s Laura Ingraham that the odds of Harris receiving a subpoena were “very high.”

Following the probe, Comer stated that Biden was in the White House “75% of the time” when his aides used the autopen to sign documents.

“Why not have Joe Biden sign the document right there?” he wondered.

With the number of scheduled interviews with former Biden White House staffers whittled down to only three, Comer gave the reporters somewhat of an overview of the committee’s findings so far in their probing, having questioned 11 former aides.

“I think we’re seeing a pattern here, a pattern that would suggest Joe Biden was not leading the white house,” Comer stated. “And with respect to the autopen, we’ll have a lot more to say about that at the end of the investigation.

