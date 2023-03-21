Colorado dentist killed wife via compromised protein shakes

(Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 5:04 PM – Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Colorado dentist James Craig has been accused of lacing his wife’s pre-workout protein shakes with arsenic and cyanide, killing her. This was reportedly so that he could finally be in union with another woman he was having an affair with.

Police have called the alleged plot a “heinous, complex and calculated murder.”

The 45-year-old was detained on suspicion of first-degree murder soon after what would be his wife’s third and final visit to the hospital. There, she suffered a severe seizure, was placed on a ventilator, declared medically brain dead and then taken off of life support.

One of Craig’s business partners had tipped off the police about Craig’s delivery of potassium cyanide at their medical practice, noting there was no need to have the chemical in the office. This prompted a launch to the investigation of Angela Craig’s death.

Authorities claimed that Craig “has shown the planning and intent to end his wife’s life by searching for ways to kill someone undetected, providing her poisons that align with her hospitalized symptoms, and working on starting a new life” with his mistress.

In the arrest warrant affidavit, it was found that the dentist had made a number of suspicious internet searches in the weeks leading up to his wife’s death. These included “undetectable poisons,” “how many grams of pure arsenic will kill a human” and YouTube searches for “how to make poison” and “top 5 undetectable poisons that show no signs of foul play.”

Craig had also reportedly ordered arsenic online using a fake email account which was delivered the day of the alleged poisoning incident at his dental office. Oleandrin, a poisonous plant extract, had also been bought by Craig, but it was later revealed that the delivery was “intercepted by FedEx” at the request of the investigators.

Screenshots of what the affidavit claimed to be texts between Angela and James Craig on March 6th revealed that Angela had texted her husband, “I feel drugged” after she had felt dizzy, was unable to focus her eyes and felt that her body was slow to respond.

“Given our history I know that must be triggering. Just for the record, I didn’t drug you. I am super worried though. You really looked pale before I left. Like in your lips even,” Craig replied back to his wife.

According to Angela’s sister, Craig had allegedly drugged Angela in the past because he wanted to commit suicide and did not want his wife to be able to stop him, revealing the couple’s troubled marriage. She added that after her sister’s death, Craig told her that he did not want an autopsy to take place.

“James said he felt if they couldn’t figure out what was wrong with her when she was alive he wouldn’t let them poke her more when she was dead,” she said.

Charges are expected to be formally filed against the dentist on Thursday. According to Colorado Judicial Branch Court Executive Shaun Clark, Craig is being held without bond and is not allowed to have contact with his six children.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts