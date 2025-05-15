Colorado: Democrat Prosecutor Gives 15-Year-Old Illegal Alien Probation After Killing Drug Rehab Worker In ‘High-Speed Crash’

(L) 24-year-old Kaitlyn Weaver – victim of the crash. (Photo via: family-provided handout to the press) / (R) Arapahoe County District Attorney Amy Padden. (Photo via: arapahoeco.gov/)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

1:12 PM – Thursday, May 15, 2025

A 15-year-old Colombian illegal alien who was responsible for a fatal high-speed collision that claimed the life of a 24-year-old drug rehabilitation worker — received a notably lenient sentence from a Democrat prosecutor.

The juvenile, a male Colombian national whose identity is protected under Colorado state law, was sentenced to only “two years of probation” in addition to being mandated to complete “100 hours of community service” — in connection with the July 2024 death of Kaitlyn Weaver, 24.

Arapahoe County District Attorney Amy Padden, the prosecutor, extended the plea agreement on the condition that the teenager “admit guilt, commit to attending school, and refrain from breaking anymore laws,” according to a report from CBS News Colorado.

Advertisement

“Padden is focused on community safety, implementing alternatives to incarceration for non-violent offenders, juvenile justice reform, and ensuring justice and equity for all,” her official DA webpage states.

The Colombian teenager was reportedly racing his mother’s Jeep Cherokee at speeds exceeding 90 miles per hour, along a roadway marked with a 45-mph speed limit, when he collided with Weaver’s Volkswagen in Aurora, Colorado.

According to her father, John Weaver, Kaitlyn was “effectively killed instantly” upon impact.

Weaver had been speaking with her boyfriend via speakerphone while looking both ways when she paused at a stop sign to allow another vehicle to pass, according to one witness who was in the lane next to her. Then, as she proceeded slowly through the intersection, the teenager’s speeding vehicle struck her car in a T-bone collision.

“She didn’t even see him coming,” her father told the press, after speaking with his daughter’s boyfriend. “That’s how fast he was going.”

The driver’s side of Weaver’s vehicle was extensively mangled in the collision, rendering it almost unrecognizable.

Following the crash, Weaver remained hospitalized for two days before her parents finally made the difficult decision to remove her off life support — subsequently donating her organs to benefit those in need.

At the time of the fatal incident, the teenage non-citizen driver—who was not licensed to operate the vehicle—had several other minors as passengers in the car as well.

He was soon charged with vehicular homicide.

Due to Colorado state law, the identity of the minor cannot be publicly disclosed in criminal proceedings. According to reports from CBS, the teen’s mother initially informed investigators of her intention to relocate him back to Colombia. However, the teenager has since filed for asylum in the United States.

The teenager’s case initially proceeded through juvenile court, and the Weaver family anticipated a full trial. However, following the election of Padden to office, who succeeded the previous district attorney, the course of the legal process shifted.

“The DA’s office said this would be a ‘no plea deal’ case, so they were not going to offer anything, any concession,” John Weaver said. “Why the change? If he had taken a firearm and recklessly just shot it and killed someone, this would be a different case. They would be pushing it completely differently,” he added. “There’s no deterrence.”

24-year-old Kaitlyn Weaver had studied psychology at the University of Colorado, Boulder, and she previously volunteered with a suicide hotline before later working at a drug recovery center in Aurora — as she always enjoyed helping others.

“She was really trying to make a difference in their lives every day,” her father added.

The Colombian teenager had stolen his mother’s car keys, eventually hopping into the uninsured Jeep without authorization. This absolves his mother of legal responsibility for the fatal collision, police say.

Nonetheless, John Weaver still openly criticized the numerous policies that, in his view, enabled the circumstances leading to his daughter’s tragic death.

“Immigration and the criminal justice system and all these things landed together one day in Aurora and now I sit here today without a daughter,” he continued, with tears rolling down his face.

Arapahoe County District Attorney Amy Padden, whose prosecutorial decision resulted in the illegal alien juvenile receiving an extremely lenient legal outcome, has been publicly associated with prominent Democrat figures, including failed Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris and failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

“We acknowledge Kaitlyn Weaver’s death was the direct result of a crash caused by an unlicensed teenager driving at nearly twice the posted speed limit. This tragic loss is a powerful reminder that it is not just alcohol or drug impaired driving that takes lives,” Padden wrote. “Driving at dangerous speeds has deadly consequences too and they are felt by our entire community. Although the driver’s age and relevant legal statutes resulted in this case being handled in juvenile court, this should not diminish the severity of the offense.”

It is unclear what the immigration status of the boy’s mother is, and it is also unclear how they managed to cross into the U.S. illegally — as state authorities refrained from informing the press of these details.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!